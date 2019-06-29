Jennifer Garner took to Instagram on the morning of June 29 to share a pic of herself waking up in a tent that she set up in her backyard for her kids and added a hilarious caption to it.

There’s not much Jennifer Garner, 47, won’t do for her kids! The actress shared a funny pic and caption on her Instagram page on June 29, and it proved she’s a fun mom! In the close-up photo, she can be seen lying down in a tent with a blanket wrapped around her and looking tired. “Backyard campout. Kids still sleeping. Sprinklers. 😑 #👵🏼👵🏼👵🏼 #whencanihavecoffee #chickensareloud,” her caption read.

This isn’t the first time Jennifer’s been known to have some fun with her three kids, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Sam, 7, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, 46. She’s often seen taking strolls around her neighborhood with them and was recently seen cheering them on during a soccer game on May 11 alongside Ben. She also dressed up like a character in full-on makeup and costume from How to Train Your Dragon for Sam’s 7th birthday in Feb. and shared an epic pic from the memorable event.

Jennifer is known for being one of the most down-to-earth moms in all of Hollywood, and her fun loving pics on social media often prove that. In addition to taking care of her own kids, she works with the kids’ charity, Save the Children, and has her own organic baby food products called Once Upon a Farm, so she’s definitely a kid lover! In addition to spending time on her own with her kids, she’s often seen with Ben, who joins them for outings and church services on a regular basis.

The former husband and wife are admired for their healthy co-parenting approach and remain friendly for the sake of raising their children. Whether they’re picking them up from school together and enjoying a laugh, or attending a sporting event and encouraging their kids, they always know how to impress us with their love and friendship!