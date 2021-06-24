Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles While Dropping Son Samuel, 9, Off At Dad Ben Affleck’s House — See Photo

Jennifer Garner was spotted heading to ex Ben Affleck’s home in Pacific Palisades to drop off their son, Samuel, for some quality time with his dad! Check out the latest photos.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are proving that they’re still pros at co-parenting, despite renewed media attention. The Alias alum, 49, was spotted heading to her ex’s home in Pacific Palisades on Wednesday, June 23, with the former couple’s nine-year-old son, Samuel, in tow. Jennifer looked as radiant as ever. She sported a pair of neutral-toned slacks with a loose gray T-shirt and a pair of sneakers.

Along with Jennifer, Samuel looked super cute in his summertime best. The youngster held hands with his adoring mom and sported a graphic T-shirt, blue shorts, and sneakers. His hair was also tossed up for the warm seasonal temperatures in the Los Angeles neighborhood. Jennifer and Ben, who were married from 2005 until their divorce in 2018 and also share daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, have continued to co-parent their kiddos as renewed media attention focuses in on Ben’s rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

The Argo director, 48, and “In The Morning” songstress, 51, have been enjoying their time together for more than a month. The two seemingly snuck away to Montana in early May, and have followed up their trip with date nights and more. Fans will remember well, too, that Ben and J.Lo got together in mid-2002. The pair got engaged in November of that year, before ending their romance in early 2004. Now, it seems that the iconic early aughts couple is back.

As for Jennifer Garner, though, the actress hasn’t paid any mind to her ex’s romance. “Her only concern is, and always has been, their kids and as long as he’s there for them as a father then she’s happy,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Jen is absolutely fine with Ben dating J.Lo but she just doesn’t want to get caught up in the frenzy of it. She likes to keep her life somewhat private but supports whatever decision Ben makes as long as he’s happy, healthy, and makes their children a priority which he always has.”