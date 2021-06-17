Jennifer Garner Avoiding ‘Media Circus’ Surrounding Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner’s ‘only concern’ is her and ex Ben Affleck’s ‘kids’ despite the headline-making romantic hangouts the actor has had with Jennifer Lopez over the past couple of months.

Jennifer Garner, 49, is not letting the hype about her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s rekindled romance with his ex Jennifer Lopez, 51, affect her life. The actress, who split from the 48-year-old actor in 2015, is focusing on their three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, and is trying to avoid all the publicity that’s come with the return of “Bennifer,” the nickname fans gave Ben and J.Lo back when they dated for the first time back in the early 2000s.

“Jen doesn’t want anything to do with the media circus surrounding Ben’s rekindled romance with J.Lo,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Her only concern is, and always has been, their kids and as long as he’s there for them as a father then she’s happy. Jen is absolutely fine with Ben dating J.Lo but she just doesn’t want to get caught up in the frenzy of it. She likes to keep her life somewhat private but supports whatever decision Ben makes as long as he’s happy, healthy, and makes their children a priority which he always has.”

“ Jennifer ‘s kids are her priority,” a second source also EXCLUSIVELY shared with us. “She has gone above and beyond to make sure she and Ben can have a happy co-parenting relationship. Being able to do things together as a family – like being able to go to Seraphina’s graduation together – is so important for the kids. So, the fact that they can do that is just very special.”

Jennifer and Ben were recently photographed attending Seraphina’s 6th grade graduation in Santa Monica, CA together along with their other two kids and seemed comfortable and happy around each other. Ben was also spotted bringing the new grad to the library on the same day as her ceremony and has been seen on other recent outings with his other kids as well.

“With Father’s Day right around the corner, Jen is blessed to know that her kids have a great father in Ben,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY shared with us. “She loves the father he is, and they have a complete understanding of how they co-parent. So, when it comes to Ben dating anyone, she knows that he is dating people that are great people. Jen trusts Ben and Jen trusts Jen [Lopez]. She is happy for Ben and that is all that can she do. She doesn’t want to be involved in any drama. It is totally fine with her that Ben has rekindled things with Jennifer .”

Ben and J.Lo, who broke off their engagement back in 2004, were first spotted hanging out together shortly after she split from her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 45, in Apr. They enjoyed a getaway to Montana together and were seen on numerous outings in both Miami, FL and the Los Angeles area since then. In one recent outing, they were photographed passionately kissing each other while on a dinner date that included Jennifer's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, 52.