J.Lo Appears To Wear Ben Affleck’s Plaid Shirt As She Arrives Back In L.A. With Twins, 13 — Pic

Now that things are officially heating up between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, it looks like they’re even sharing clothes! She was photographed in what appeared to be HIS shirt on a private plane.

Jennifer Lopez arrived back in Los Angeles on June 10 after a quick trip to Miami to film a music video. The singer was photographed getting off a private plane with her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme. However, it was her comfortable-looking outfit that got fans’ attention. J.Lo was wearing an oversized plaid shirt over her white crop top — and it may very well be Ben Affleck’s clothing! Ben was previously photographed (on May 14) wearing what looks like that exact shirt, and considering it’s so big on Jennifer, it definitely could be his.

Considering Jen and Ben have been caught leaving each other’s homes during the early morning hours on more than one occasion recently, it would certainly come as no surprise if she was starting to borrow his clothes, too. The exes, who were previously engaged in the early 2000s, started spending time together shortly after J.Lo broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April. What started as some low-key meet ups in Los Angeles at the end of April eventually turned into a weekend getaway to Montana in mid-May. Since then, the two have been spotted together on a number of occasions.

Since the Montana trip, Jen and Ben have spent time in both Miami, where Jennifer’s kids are based, and Los Angeles, where Ben and his three kids, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, live. This past week, they were separated as they both dealt with commitments for work. Jennifer returned to Miami to film a music video, while Ben was pictured hanging out at a Las Vegas casino, where he’s shooting a new movie. Interestingly, Jennifer’s mom, Guadalupe, was with Ben in Sin City, as well.

J.Lo and Ben’s relationship dates back quite a number of years, as they first started dating at the beginning of 2002, after meeting on the set of Gigli. Ben proposed in Nov. 2002, and the happy couple set a wedding date for the following September. However, just days before the nuptials, they called off the wedding. They attributed the cancellation to intense media scrutiny, and stayed together for the next few months. By January, though, the engagement was off and Bennifer was over. Now, 17 years, marriages and several relationships later, the two are back on and hotter than ever!