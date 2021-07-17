See Pic

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez & Emme
MEGA
Hallandale Beach, FL - Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and the kids attend the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship at David Grutman's LIV Stretch Village held at Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez out shopping with her daughter Emme in West Hollywood. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez rocks a multicolored jumpsuit and matching Nike's with a Louis Vuitton purse as she goes out for a bite with her kids Emme and Max, and friends in Miami, Florida, while her new beau Ben Affleck relaxes in California. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz, Maximilian David Muniz BACKGRID USA 9 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping with her daughter Emme Muniz in Miami. The mother daughter duo stopped to eat some pasta at an Italian restaurant before going to Gucci, Valentino, and Lulu Laboratorium. At Gucci, the waited in line like everyone else in accordance with COVID-19 rules. But the superstar didn’t have to wait long before security let her cut in front of about 4 others that were ahead of her! Shot on December 20, 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.

The Wedding Planner star rocked her signature gold wire frames in the photo, going for a square shaped, oversized pair along with her silver hoop earrings. She kept cool in the balmy Los Angeles heat with a white tank top, keeping her highlighted, shoulder-length hair down in a loose curl. Meanwhile, Emme was still rocking her bright blue hair, which matched her baby blue collared button down shirt. The teen, who has a twin brother Max, added a white t-shirt and earrings to the look. Despite being a teen, she appeared to be sitting on her mom’s lap for the sweet moment!

Jennifer has had a busy last few days, which included several outings with both her twins and Ben. The singer and her former fiancé (and now rekindled beau) were spotted house hunting in the Los Angeles area earlier this week, stopping to share an intimate kiss as they drove behind a realtor in Mercedes-Benz! The who, who were set to be married back in Sept. 2003, looked so in love as cameras caught the moment thanks to their rolled down windows.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme shopping earlier this month in Los Angeles. (MEGA)

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split & Reunion 17 Years Later

Universal City, CA - Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz. The group were spotted taking a walk through the tourist attraction while enjoying snacks. Although J-Lo wasn't present, it seems like the superstar has entrusted her new man, Ben, with spending time with her kids. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez seen getting picked up by her assistant from her boyfriend Ben Affleck’s house in the morning. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Emme has also hung out with Ben several lates lately, including at  Universal Studios where she, her mom and The Town actor braved the thrilling Jurassic Park ride! Emme was all-smiles as she made her way down the massive 85′ foot drop, wearing a plastic poncho to avoid getting soaked (as did Ben and J.Lo). Just a day after, Jennifer and Ben weren’t shy about PDA as they snuggled up for a romantic stroll near her Hamptons, New York estate in coordinated cream outfits.

“[Ben and J.Lo’s] connection is very real and they’re dedicated to making this relationship work,” a source close to Bennifer spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last week. “Jen loves vacationing at her home in the Hamptons during the summer, but since Ben lives in LA where his kids are, she’ll be splitting her time between the two coasts so they can spend as much time together as possible,” they also added.