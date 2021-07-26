News

A.Rod & J.Lo: How He Sent Her Subtle Birthday Wishes While She Kissed New BF Ben Affleck All Weekend

Alex Rodriguez; Jennifer Lopez
Gregory Pace/ABC/Shutterstock
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 52nd birthday at Opera restaurant in St-Tropez with beau Ben Affleck. 25 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 52th birthday at Opera restaurant in St-Tropez with beau Ben Affleck. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774018_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 52nd birthday at Opera restaurant in St-Tropez with beau Ben Affleck. 25 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 52th birthday at Opera restaurant in St-Tropez with beau Ben Affleck. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774018_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Universal City, CA - Ben Affleck spends Sunday afternoon with his kids Samuel and Seraphina and is joined by Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muniz. The group were spotted taking a walk through the tourist attraction while enjoying snacks. Although J-Lo wasn't present, it seems like the superstar has entrusted her new man, Ben, with spending time with her kids. Pictured: Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
News Writer

See how Alex Rodriguez subtly showed his support for ex Jennifer Lopez on her 52nd birthday while the singer was in France continuing her rekindle romance with Ben Affleck.

Alex Rodriguez, 45, appeared to show some love to his ex Jennifer Lopez, 52, via social media on her 52nd birthday on Saturday, July 24. The former MLB star indicated that he seemingly has no ill will towards the singer amid her rekindled romance with former fiancé Ben Affleck, 48, by “liking” a birthday tribute to Jennifer shared on Instagram by her sister, Lynda Lopez. In the post, which featured a selfie of the siblings, Lynda wrote, “My original BFF, I love you more than words can say. Not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what’s possible and are my inspiration always.” Jennifer “liked” Lynda’s post, as did Alex, which certainly raised eye balls from many.

A-Rod & J. Lo
Alex Rodriguez; Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Gregory Pace/ABC/Shutterstock)

Alex’s public display of support for Jennifer was even more interesting given the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress spent her entire birthday weekend in France with Ben. On Saturday, the two partied together at a restaurant in St. Tropez and could be seen getting very cuddly together. At one point, Jen’s classic tune “Jenny From The Block” came on the mega speakers, which promoted she and Ben to pack on some PDA for the crowd to see.

Ahead of the late night party, Jen rang in her birthday by sharing a series of sexy bikini photos onboard a yacht, including one where she and Ben engaged in a passionate kiss. The post marked the first social media confirmation by either party about their rekindled romance, which comes three months after getting back together. The same month Bennifer seemingly reunited in public, the Hustlers actress called off her engagement to Alex.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Romance Timeline – Photos Of The Couple

UNITED STATES - January 20: Jennifer Lopez kisses fiancé Alex Rodriguez after performing during the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call) Biden Sworn-in as 46th President of the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 20 Jan 2021
Southampton, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Birthday boy Alex Rodriguez and Superstar Jennifer Lopez celebrated his special day with a fancy lunch at the Shinnecock Country Club in Southampton, followed by a round of golf. *Shot on July 27, 2020* Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrate her 52nd birthday in France (Photo: EliotPress / MEGA)

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Jen and Alex said in a joint statement to the Today Show on April 15. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children,” they added. Following the split, a source close to Alex told HollywoodLife that he was focused on “moving forward”. “Alex isn’t interested in dating anybody seriously right now or getting into a committed relationship,” the insider explained. “He’s still moving forward from the breakup and adjusting to the single life again.”

Jen, meanwhile, is going full steam ahead with Ben. The pair — who were previously engaged in the early 2000s  — have been inseparable in recent weeks. Prior to their France getaway, they were seen hanging out with their kids around Los Angeles and near Jen’s mansion in the Hamptons. Ben’s son Samuel, 9, even joined Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 13, for an action-packed day at Universal Studios, before they were spotted enjoying a blended family hangout at the Brentwood Country Mart.