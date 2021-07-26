A.Rod & J.Lo: How He Sent Her Subtle Birthday Wishes While She Kissed New BF Ben Affleck All Weekend

See how Alex Rodriguez subtly showed his support for ex Jennifer Lopez on her 52nd birthday while the singer was in France continuing her rekindle romance with Ben Affleck.

Alex Rodriguez, 45, appeared to show some love to his ex Jennifer Lopez, 52, via social media on her 52nd birthday on Saturday, July 24. The former MLB star indicated that he seemingly has no ill will towards the singer amid her rekindled romance with former fiancé Ben Affleck, 48, by “liking” a birthday tribute to Jennifer shared on Instagram by her sister, Lynda Lopez. In the post, which featured a selfie of the siblings, Lynda wrote, “My original BFF, I love you more than words can say. Not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what’s possible and are my inspiration always.” Jennifer “liked” Lynda’s post, as did Alex, which certainly raised eye balls from many.

Alex’s public display of support for Jennifer was even more interesting given the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress spent her entire birthday weekend in France with Ben. On Saturday, the two partied together at a restaurant in St. Tropez and could be seen getting very cuddly together. At one point, Jen’s classic tune “Jenny From The Block” came on the mega speakers, which promoted she and Ben to pack on some PDA for the crowd to see.

Ahead of the late night party, Jen rang in her birthday by sharing a series of sexy bikini photos onboard a yacht, including one where she and Ben engaged in a passionate kiss. The post marked the first social media confirmation by either party about their rekindled romance, which comes three months after getting back together. The same month Bennifer seemingly reunited in public, the Hustlers actress called off her engagement to Alex.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Jen and Alex said in a joint statement to the Today Show on April 15. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children,” they added. Following the split, a source close to Alex told HollywoodLife that he was focused on “moving forward”. “Alex isn’t interested in dating anybody seriously right now or getting into a committed relationship,” the insider explained. “He’s still moving forward from the breakup and adjusting to the single life again.”

Jen, meanwhile, is going full steam ahead with Ben. The pair — who were previously engaged in the early 2000s — have been inseparable in recent weeks. Prior to their France getaway, they were seen hanging out with their kids around Los Angeles and near Jen’s mansion in the Hamptons. Ben’s son Samuel, 9, even joined Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 13, for an action-packed day at Universal Studios, before they were spotted enjoying a blended family hangout at the Brentwood Country Mart.