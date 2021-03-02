Kim Kardashian, January Jones & More Stun In Sexy Black Looks For Virtual Dolce & Gabbana Show

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and more got all dolled up in gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana looks to attend the brand’s virtual fashion show amidst the coronavirus.

Dolce & Gabbana made sure their new collection was seen by fans and stars alike, even during the coronavirus pandemic! The brand held a fashion show on March 1, and invited some A-List stars to dress up and attend virtually. Various famous ladies showed off photos of themselves in looks from the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The collection had 90s and early 2000s vibes, and the women looked incredible in their ensembles.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian looked like an absolute bombshell in the Dolce & Gabbana look, which she shared to her Instagram Story. Kim rocked a sexy crop top along with high-waisted, spandex shorts and above-the-elbow gloves that matched. She also donned sheer black tights and dramatic cross jewelry, including a necklace and earrings. For her glam look, Kim wore her hair long straight and parted down the middle.

January Jones

January Jones gave us major model vibes when she showed off her D&G look. Her outfit consisted of a sheer, lacy dress, along with matching stockings and a pair of black gloves. She also carried a red purse over her shoulder and rocked some red lipstick to match, which gave the outfit a pop of color. To complete her glam, the actress pulled her hair back into a messy updo. She posed for photos outside to show off the full ensemble.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kim’s big sis, Kourtney Kardashian, also got in on the fun. She dressed up in the Dolce & Gabbana black crop top, along with high-waisted shorts and thigh-high black tights. Her look was also complete with gloves, and she struck a sexy pose to show it off. “Love these vintage inspired pieces from today’s virtual Dolce & Gabbana show,” Kourtney wrote. Late 90s/early 2000s nostalgia vibes.”

Kris Jenner

The Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, also received a gorgeous D&G outfit for the virtual show. She wore a lacy, navy blue dress, which was paired with a long navy coat. Once again, matching gloves were the accessory, along with a long, gold chain necklace and matching earrings.

Meanwhile, Christina Ricci wore a D&G little black dress with a thin, halter neckline, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. She styled her hair in a blunt bob and showed off her velvet purse, which was draped over her gloved arm. Finally, Lana Condor rocked a plunging black dress along with velvet gloves, WHICH YOU CAN CHECK OUT HERE.