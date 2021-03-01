Kourtney Kardashian Slays In Sexy Dolce & Gabbana Crop Top & Short Shorts

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall/Winter 2021 show from home on March 1, where she played dress-up in a series of sultry photos! She donned a full D&G look, which included thigh-high stockings and arm gloves.

Kourtney Kardashian got herself runway ready on Monday, in honor of Dolce & Gabbana‘s #DGNextChapter Fall/Winter 2021 show. The POOSH founder, 41, took to Instagram to model an all-black ensemble by the Italian fashion house in a number of sultry photos. Kourtney, whose look was inspired by D&G’s new “nostalgic” collection, donned a plunging top and high-waisted shorts. She paired the outfit staples with sexy thigh-high tights and arm gloves.

“Love these vintage inspired pieces from today’s virtual @dolcegabbana fashion show late 90s/early 2000s nostalgia vibes #DGNextChapter,” Kourtney wrote in the caption of her post, which garnered attention from her famous family and friends alike. Kim Kardashian, who left a bunch of flame emojis in the comments, also shared, “Whaooooooooo”.

Dolce & Gabbana’s new collection takes a deep dive into the world of innovative technology and robotic research, while bringing back the brand’s sexy ’90s DNA — which includes bustiers, corsets and more. The colorful creations are inspired by “artificial intelligence,” according to D&G, which describes the Women’s Fall Winter 21 collection as a depiction of “how craftsmanship and technology, two apparently different worlds, are united by constant research and Fatto a Mano.”

Kourtney’s latest uploads came after she shared a glimpse at a different dark outfit she wore on Sunday night. The mother-of-four sported a black trench coat over a look that bared her legs down to her chunky black shoes. Kourtney appeared to be visiting boyfriend Travis Barker at a studio in CA when the photos were taken. A source confirmed the romance to HollywoodLife in late January when the two were spotted together in Palm Springs.

“They’ve been together now for about a month or two. It’s still pretty new,” the insider said at the time, noting, “There is a lot of chemistry between them. They’ve hooked up a lot over the years, but right now, they’re dating.”

Kourtney and Travis went public with the romance on social media after they spent their first Valentine’s Day together as a couple. On February 16, she shared a photo of her red-manicured hand holding the rocker’s tattooed hand. The Blink 182 drummer then re-posted the photo to his Instagram Story, further confirming the romance to be true.