Ben Affleck’s Custom 52nd Birthday Gift To Jennifer Lopez Revealed — Photos

ben affleck and jennifer lopez
Elder Ordonez/SplashNews
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy Italy's famous Amalfi coast as J-Lo's 52 birthday celebrations continue. The on-again couple have been celebrating the occasion on a luxurious European jaunt with stops in St Tropez, France and Capri and Positano, Italy. During the trip, Ben, 48, surprised her with a very personal piece of jewelry that featured a medallion that represented feeling 'wild' and 'untamed'. J.Lo was also seen wearing a BEN necklace during her trip, but it is unclear if that was also a gift from him. Ben and Jennifer had been set to wed in 2003 but postponed their wedding before calling off their relationship. They rekindled their romance a few months ago after her split from Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 following four years of dating. A source said recently: 'They are having a beautiful trip. 'They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club. She looked gorgeous and very happy.' Jennifer is said to be 'fully committed' to Ben but doesn't want to jump into an engagement or marriage any time soon. 28 Jul 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Aflek for Lopez's 52 birthday on the Amalfi coast and Capri. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA774719_025.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Capri, ITALY - "Bennifer" is back and better than ever! Jennifer Lopez and rekindled flame Ben Affleck take a stroll through the mainland during their getaway in Capri.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben AffleckBACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ben Affleck had custom jewelry created for J.Lo that represent their ‘wild’ and ‘untamed’ love for her 52nd birthday. See the meaningful pieces.

Ben Affleck gifted Jennifer Lopez a meaningful birthday gift in France last weekend. The “Jenny From the Block” singer celebrated her 52nd birthday on the French Riviera with loved ones on July 24, soaking up the sun aboard a yacht and celebrating at a night club. HollywoodLife previously reported that Ben, 48, had gotten his girlfriend something special for the occasion, and now, we know what that is: custom pieces from jewelry brand Foundrae that represent their “untamed” love.

Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay told E! News that Ben created custom items for J.Lo that told a story about their romance. “With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth said. One medallion — seen in J.Lo’s Instagram birthday post (above) — is all about “resilience.”

“For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed,” Beth told the outlet. “The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.”

The chains, charms, and key worn by the singer in her birthday post are from Foundrae. “The heart of the Foundrae fine jewelry collection is our symbols,” Beth continued. “They carry a language of their own and allow the wearer to customize a unique piece that is a reflection of their own personal story; not just a record of where they have been, but a declaration of what is yet in front of them.”

ben affleck and jennifer lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in the Hamptons over July 4 weekend. (Elder Ordonez/SplashNews)

Beth added that the team was “blown away” by Ben’s “romantic gesture,” adding that he was thoroughly involved in the selection process. “[Ben] reviewed the meanings of each piece before finally selecting these,” Beth said. “A lion was also in the running, but I think what he settled on is just perfect.”

The two, who dated between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance in May following J.Lo’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The birthday bash comes after the couple made their Instagram debut — on actress Leah Remini’s account. J.Lo’s birthday post with the Foundrae jewelry marked the first time Ben made an appearance on her IG.