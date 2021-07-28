Ben Affleck’s Custom 52nd Birthday Gift To Jennifer Lopez Revealed — Photos

Ben Affleck had custom jewelry created for J.Lo that represent their ‘wild’ and ‘untamed’ love for her 52nd birthday. See the meaningful pieces.

Ben Affleck gifted Jennifer Lopez a meaningful birthday gift in France last weekend. The “Jenny From the Block” singer celebrated her 52nd birthday on the French Riviera with loved ones on July 24, soaking up the sun aboard a yacht and celebrating at a night club. HollywoodLife previously reported that Ben, 48, had gotten his girlfriend something special for the occasion, and now, we know what that is: custom pieces from jewelry brand Foundrae that represent their “untamed” love.

Foundrae creative director and co-founder Beth Bugdaycay told E! News that Ben created custom items for J.Lo that told a story about their romance. “With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth,” Beth said. One medallion — seen in J.Lo’s Instagram birthday post (above) — is all about “resilience.”

“For example, one of the medallions he chose represents resilience, which we describe as wild, abundant, and untamed,” Beth told the outlet. “The blossoms are fed with passion and continue to bloom, even in darkness, against adversity. But we can’t separate the flower from its thorn. The thorn is the risk we assume for something we love, for living life fully without reserve.”

The chains, charms, and key worn by the singer in her birthday post are from Foundrae. “The heart of the Foundrae fine jewelry collection is our symbols,” Beth continued. “They carry a language of their own and allow the wearer to customize a unique piece that is a reflection of their own personal story; not just a record of where they have been, but a declaration of what is yet in front of them.”

Beth added that the team was “blown away” by Ben’s “romantic gesture,” adding that he was thoroughly involved in the selection process. “[Ben] reviewed the meanings of each piece before finally selecting these,” Beth said. “A lion was also in the running, but I think what he settled on is just perfect.”

The two, who dated between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance in May following J.Lo’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The birthday bash comes after the couple made their Instagram debut — on actress Leah Remini’s account. J.Lo’s birthday post with the Foundrae jewelry marked the first time Ben made an appearance on her IG.