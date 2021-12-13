Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sheer Dress While Cozying Up To Ben Affleck At ‘The Tender Bar’ Screening

Jennifer Lopez wowed in a sheer blue dress while accompanying Ben Affleck to a screening of his movie ‘The Tender Bar.’ The couple looked so in love on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, had a glamorous date night at The Tender Bar screening in Los Angeles on December 12. Jennifer dazzled in a sheer baby blue dress as she supported Ben. Her voluminous locks fell in loose waves, and she rocked her signature nude lip. When she wasn’t on the red carpet, J.Lo put on her matching baby blue coat.

SOS: CAN ANYONE READ LIPS??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/HxbcKfxdF1 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 13, 2021

The couple looked like the definition of love on the red carpet. Ben and J.Lo whispered things in each other’s ears as they posed for photos, making the other giggle. They lovingly stared into each other’s eyes a number of times. Bennifer is still very much head over heels for one another!

This latest date night comes just a few days after the couple hit up a Lakers and Celtics game on December 7. Jennifer and Ben couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they sat courtside at the game. J.Lo slayed in an all-denim look while Ben looked sleek in a black ensemble.

Jennifer and Ben made their red carpet debut as a reunited couple back in September 2021 at the Venice Film Festival. At the time, Ben was promoting his other movie The Last Duel. J.Lo dazzled in a plunging white dress.

Since their reunion in early 2021, Ben and J.Lo have been inseparable. They have also taken a big step in their relationship and introduced their kids to each other. Ben accompanied Jennifer and her daughter, Emme, while they shopped for glasses on December 10. The couple took his kids Sam and Seraphina, as wells J.Lo’s daughter Emme to a movie on December 4.

J.Lo recently opened up and admitted that she would be open to getting married again in the future. “You know me, I’m a romantic. I always have been,” Jennifer said on TODAY. “I’ve been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent.”