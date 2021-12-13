Watch

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Sheer Dress While Cozying Up To Ben Affleck At ‘The Tender Bar’ Screening

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Roger / BACKGRID
Us Actors Jennifer Lopez (l) and Ben Affleck (r) Watch the Pre-game Ceremony Before the Start of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees 11 October 2003 at Fenway Park in Boston Ma the Best-of-seven Series is Tied 1-1 Usa Baseball Alcs - Oct 2003
"The Tender Bar" Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 Hollywood, CA. 12 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813479_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend Amazon Studio's 'The Tender Bar' Los Angeles Film premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 12 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren't too shy to flaunt their love for the world. The two lovebirds couldn't keep their hands to themselves as JLO held on tight to Ben while waiting outside. They spent the evening enjoying a romantic dinner date at Spagos Restaurant in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Jennifer Lopez wowed in a sheer blue dress while accompanying Ben Affleck to a screening of his movie ‘The Tender Bar.’ The couple looked so in love on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, had a glamorous date night at The Tender Bar screening in Los Angeles on December 12. Jennifer dazzled in a sheer baby blue dress as she supported Ben. Her voluminous locks fell in loose waves, and she rocked her signature nude lip. When she wasn’t on the red carpet, J.Lo put on her matching baby blue coat.

The couple looked like the definition of love on the red carpet. Ben and J.Lo whispered things in each other’s ears as they posed for photos, making the other giggle. They lovingly stared into each other’s eyes a number of times. Bennifer is still very much head over heels for one another!

This latest date night comes just a few days after the couple hit up a Lakers and Celtics game on December 7. Jennifer and Ben couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they sat courtside at the game. J.Lo slayed in an all-denim look while Ben looked sleek in a black ensemble.

Jennifer and Ben made their red carpet debut as a reunited couple back in September 2021 at the Venice Film Festival. At the time, Ben was promoting his other movie The Last Duel. J.Lo dazzled in a plunging white dress.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Best PDA Photos: Kissing, Holding Hands & More

"The Tender Bar" Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 Hollywood, CA. 12 Dec 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Janet Gough / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA813479_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
LOS ANGELES, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy as they sit court side attending the Los Angeles Lakers NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center in Los Angeles. **SHOT ON 12/07/2021** Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
LOS ANGELES, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy as they sit court side attending the Los Angeles Lakers NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center in Los Angeles. **SHOT ON 12/07/2021** Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Since their reunion in early 2021, Ben and J.Lo have been inseparable. They have also taken a big step in their relationship and introduced their kids to each other. Ben accompanied Jennifer and her daughter, Emme, while they shopped for glasses on December 10. The couple took his kids Sam and Seraphina, as wells J.Lo’s daughter Emme to a movie on December 4.

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a screening for ‘The Tender Bar.’ (Roger / BACKGRID)

J.Lo recently opened up and admitted that she would be open to getting married again in the future. “You know me, I’m a romantic. I always have been,” Jennifer said on TODAY. “I’ve been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent.”