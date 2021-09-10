See Pics

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Pack On The PDA On 1st Red Carpet Since Rekindled Romance — Photos

jennifer lopez
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showing their love while walking at the Hamptons Beach New York a day before of the 4TH Of JulyPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben AffleckRef: SPL5236271 030721 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'The Last Duel' premiere, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 10 Sep 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'The Last Duel' premiere, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 10 Sep 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'The Last Duel' premiere, 78th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 10 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck had fans going crazy as they showed major PDA on their first red carpet appearance since getting back together!

Ever since Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, got back together – the world has never been the same. The newly rekindled couple made their first red carpet appearance as a new couple at the Venice Film Festival on September 10. The lovebirds attended the premiere of Ben’s new film, The Last Duel, and they both looked absolutely amazing as they kissed each other on the red carpet.

jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck looked stunning when they attended the red carpet premiere for Ben’s new film, ‘The Last Duel,’ at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 10. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)
jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck packed on the PDA on the red carpet & the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

J.Lo and Ben could not take their eyes off each other and when Ben walked out on the carpet alone, he smiled at the cameras before opening his car door to reveal Jennifer. Once the crowd saw they were together, the fans went wild and started cheering for them uncontrollably. Ben was smiling from ear to ear and started laughing because the reaction was overwhelming.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Timeline: From Engagement To Split & Reunion 17 Years Later

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: M. Angeles Salvador/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785709_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ben Affleck (L) and US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez leaves the Lido Beach during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 10 September 2021. The festival runs from 01 to 11 September 2021. 78th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 10 Sep 2021
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 09, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Photo by Marco Piovanotto/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Jennifer Lopez,Ben Affleck Ref: SPL5253397 090921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

jennifer lopez
The lovebirds looked gorgeous together on the red carpet as Ben rocked a black tuxedo & J.Lo wore this plunging skintight white gown with a slit on the side of the leg. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

On the red carpet, Ben and Jen looked into each other’s eyes lovingly as they kissed on the lips. J.Lo rocked a skintight sleeveless white gown with a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The neckline was lined with dazzling crystals and the skirt of the dress had a ruffle trim with a plunging slit on the side, revealing her toned legs.

J.Lo accessorized her angelic look with a pair of metallic silver platform heels and a bedazzled crystal clutch. Meanwhile, Ben looked as handsome as ever in a fitted black tuxedo and patent leather shoes. The couple has been in Venice together for the past week and everywhere they go, they can’t keep their hands off each other. We are seriously living for Ben and Jen and we love how happy they are together.