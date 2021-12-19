Ben Affleck & J.Lo Take Their Kids Shopping In L.A. 1 Week Before Christmas – Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted happily taking their kids to a few stores in the Beverly Hills area along with his mom Christopher Anne on Saturday.

Ben Affleck, 49, brought along five of the closest people in his life when he went to some stores with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 52, his mom Christopher Anne, his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and Jennifer’s daughter Emme and son Max. 13. The good-looking group did some pre-Christmas shopping in the Beverly Hills, CA area on Dec. 18 and appeared to be as happy as could be as they all rocked different stylish outfits. At one point, Ben, his mom, and the girls went off to one store while Jennifer searched another while solo.

Ben wore a red and gray plaid shirt and jeans along with a white face mask during the outing while Jennifer wore a long black coat over a black outfit and a yellow face mask. Christopher wore a gray and black patterned cardigan over a black top, gray jeans, and a white face mask while her granddaughter Violet showed off a cute white dress under a black blazer and a blue face mask.

Seraphina went with a black Beatles shirt under an olive green cardigan, dark blue pants and a light blue face mask and Emme rocked a white top under a purple and white patterned over shirt, light blue jeans, and a black face mask. Max topped the fashion off with a gray, black and yellow striped hoodie, black pants, and a black face mask.

Ben’s son Samuel, 9, didn’t appear to be in attendance during the outing but the rest of the kids seemed to get along well, especially Seraphina and Emme, who were seen chatting and smiling while walking together. The shopping also seemed to be successful since Ben and some of the others were seen holding bags while leaving the stores.

Before their weekend fun, Ben and Jennifer made headlines when they took Emme to shop for glasses on Dec. 10. All three of them were seen browsing the many selections of eyewear at a LensCrafters in Los Angeles. The store visit proved that the couple love spending time together whether they’re out enjoying a fancy dinner or running errands with their kids. Since rekindling their flame earlier this year, Ben and Jennifer have been inseparable, and their romance definitely seems like it’s getting serious just like it did in the early 2000s!