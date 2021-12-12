J.Lo & Ben Affleck Take Her Daughter Emme, 13, Glasses Shopping – Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted helping her daughter Emme choose a new pair of glasses at a store in Los Angeles on Friday, and held hands while walking outside.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, continued to show off the seriousness of her and Ben Affleck‘s rekindled romance on Dec. 10! The singer brought along her 49-year-old boyfriend to help her assist her daughter Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, in picking out a new pair of glasses at a LensCrafters store in Los Angeles, CA. The trio was spotted walking outside and inside of the location and were dressed in jackets and face masks.

Jennifer wore a long gray coat over a gray sweater, dark jeans, and boots and had her long hair up into a messy bun. She also wore hoop earrings and appeared to be makeup-free. Ben wore a black coat over a white vest, black pants, and boots, and Emme wore a denim jacket with black pants and white sneakers.

At one point, Jennifer could be seen keeping the teen close by holding onto her shoulder. She was also seen holding Ben’s hand as the two walked outside of the store and Emme walked in front of them. Emme also appeared to choose a pair of glasses that were purchased.

Jennifer and Ben’s latest outing with Emme is just one of many they have been on with each other’s kids. Jennifer is also the mother of 13-year-old Max, who is Emme’s twin, and Ben is the father of daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, as well as son Samuel, 9, all of whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner. On Dec. 4, the couple took some of the kids to a movie and stayed close as they held onto each other while walking inside.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their old flame, which started in the early 2000s when they were even engaged at one point, earlier this year, and they’ve seemed inseparable ever since. A source recently EXCLUSIVELY told us that Jennifer has “never loved anyone the way she loved Ben and he feels the same about her” while also adding that friends of them think their rekindled love affair “really could be it for them. It’s like they picked up right where they left off and no time has passed for either of them.”