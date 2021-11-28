J.Lo & Ben Affleck Snuggle On Dinner Date After Arriving To Music Studio Holding Hands – Photos

A busy Thanksgiving weekend! J.Lo and Ben enjoyed a kid-free dinner date after visiting a music studio in LA on Nov. 27.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 49, got all dressed up for a night out! Bennifer 2.0 left the kids at home for a romantic dinner date at Spago in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Nov. 27 — owned by J.Lo’s favorite chef, Wolfgang Puck. Jen and Ben sweetly held hands as they approached the iconic eatery, sharing a sweet snuggle outdoors for the cameras!

As always, the On The 6 singer was stylish in a chic camel colored wrap jacket, paired with a bright orange strappy sandal and a silver chain purse by Bvlgari. She kept her highlighted locks back into a chic ponytail, showing off her glowing skin. Ben kept his ensemble simple with black pants and leather shoes, adding a black t-shirt and charcoal colored blazer on top.

The date came just hours after the couple were seen holding hands as they approached a music studio in Los Angeles. Although J.Lo just dropped her new single “On My Way (Marry Me)” from her upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me, it’s possible the superstar could be working on a new album.

The Bronx native opted for a black pair of flared jeans that included dress-pant like details, like piping and a high waist. She added a short sleeve black turtleneck sweater on top to match her elegant black Hermès Birkin bag, which she held in her left hand. Never one without several luxe accessories, Jen finished her look with a pair of designer sunglasses and a Cartier Panthère watch.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer touched down in Los Angeles just in time for Thanksgiving after confirming she wrapped production on Netflix’s The Mother. “Hey everybody — it’s my last day here, shooting The Mother out in Smithers in the snow,” she said on Wednesday, Nov. 24 via Instagram. “But tonight I’m headed back home. I’m so excited for Thanksgiving!” she added.

A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Ben and J.Lo spent Thanksgiving together with their kids, including her twins Max and Emme, 13, and his brood Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old Samuel. “They are going to make this Thanksgiving a family affair,” the insider said. “They have it all scheduled and figured out. The kids are going to be everywhere, and Ben and J.Lo are going to spend time together. It all is going to work out as simply as it possibly can. There are no issues that will be coming up this holiday weekend, [and] everyone is on the same page.”