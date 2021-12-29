Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Twin In Beige Coats For Lunch With Kids Max & Emme, 13

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were both stunning beige coats while having lunch with J.Lo’s kids, Max and Emme, over the holiday.

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, are spending some quality family time over the holiday, as they were photographed getting lunch with J.Lo’s kids, Max and Emme, both 13 on Dec. 29. The couple were both wearing casual yet stylish outfits, twinning in beige-colored jackets and face masks as they lunched with J.Lo’s children. Ben wore his jacket over a navy blue shirt while Jennifer buttoned up her coat over her outfit as the pair braved the rainy weather in Los Angeles. The two enjoyed a meal with J.Lo’s twins at the Bel Air Hotel.

The couple have definitely been enjoying the holidays with their kids, as Ben recently brought along his mom Christopher Anne, and his daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, to go shopping with J.Lo plus Max and Emme. The group did some pre-Christmas shopping in the Beverly Hills, CA area on Dec. 18 and appeared to be as happy as could be as they all rocked stylish yet casual outfits. At one point, Ben, his mom, and the girls went off to one store while Jennifer searched another while solo.