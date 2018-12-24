7 Celebs Who Have Braved The Cold In Stylish Puffer Jackets: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More

Go big or go home! See photos of all the celebs are staying warm this winter thanks to perfectly cozy (and stylish) puffer jackets.

‘Tis the season for stylish jackets. It’s puffer coat weather and celebs like Gigi Hadid, 23, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, are stepping out in larger than life jackets that block out the cold, while elevating their winter fashion game to new heights. It might not be easy to dress for cold weather and look good doing it – but these stars are proving it’s possible. We’re looking at all the most notable winter fashion moments so far from your fave celebrities!

When Gigi hit the NYC streets on Dec. 10, she rocked the puffer look to perfection. In a knee-length puffer coat by Phillip Lim, she looked incredibly warm, but she was also giving off major street style goals! The Victoria’s Secret model wore a head to toe blue ensemble for her day out. Her striped buttoned down shirt perfectly matched the puffer she had on! With a white pair of athletic sneakers, she completed her casual, model off-duty look perfectly, and we’re definitely taking style notes from Gigi on this trend.

Fellow superstar model Kendall is also wearing the puffer jacket look this season, however, when she broke out her coat, she became the butt of an online joke. Kendall sported an oversized, red “Super Puff” jacket by Aritzia in photos posted by Vogue France, but fans on Twitter noticed something was a tad off with the images. It turned out – Kendall’s jacket was SO oversized, that it actually made her head appear smaller than it really is. The awkward pic incited an onslaught of memes, photoshopping Kendall’s head onto other images. Poor Kendall!

