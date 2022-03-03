Chris Evans Cozies Up To Ben Affleck’s Ex Ana de Armas On Set Of Their New Movie Together

‘The Avengers’ star and ‘No Time To Die’ actress looked like they were having a great time working together again!

Reunited and it feels so good! Chris Evans and Ana de Armas joined forces for their third movie together and were spotted having a great time on Wednesday March 2. Ana, 33, was all smiles as she put her arm around Chris, 40, while they palled around on set. The pair were working on their much anticipated new movie together Ghosted, which comes on the heels of their 2019 box office smash Knives Out.

The Blade Runner 2049 star looked beautiful in a purple dress with a flowery design, while Chris was dressed in a bit more plain clothes. The Captain America star kept it casual with just a blue sweater and a pair of jeans, while it looked like he was walking through the set. Chris looked stoic, while Ana had a giant smile on, as they hung out.

Chris and Ana first showed off their onscreen chemistry when they starred in the crime drama Knives Out in 2019. While the details of Ghosted are mostly kept under wraps, it is being directed by Rocketman director and Bohemian Rhapsody producer Dexter Fletcher. Other than Ana and Chris, it’ll also star The Pianist actor Adrien Brody along with them, per IMDb.

Ghosted isn’t the only movie that Ana and Chris will share the screen for in the near future. The pair will also co-star in the upcoming spy thriller The Gray Man, which is expected to be released in July 2022. The movie saw the pair working with Chris’ Avengers: Endgame directors: Joe and Anthony Russo, and starring alongside the likes of Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton, and Regé-Jean Page.

Besides their movies, fans have been invested in both Chris and Ana’s love lives. Fans have been following The Night Clerk star’s relationship status, since she split from Ben Affleck, when he reunited with Jennifer Lopez. Back in June, a source close to Ana revealed to HollywoodLife that she was “enjoying her time” with executive Paul Boukadakis. Fans have also begun to speculate that Chris was romantically linked to actress Alba Baptista, after some rumors that he was tied to other Hollywood stars.