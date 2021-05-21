How Ben Affleck’s Ex Ana De Armas Feels About His Reunion With Jennifer Lopez

Multiple sources tell HollywoodLife exclusively what ‘Knives Out’ star Ana de Armas REALLY thinks about ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck reuniting with his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

It was mere months after Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas split that he reunited with his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. While the world drools over the return of Bennifer, some Ana fans are wondering — what does the Knives Out star think of all the hubbub? A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the actress, 33, is coping with the news as she’s off in Spain filming The Gray Man.

To put it succinctly, “she has no bad feelings about Ben,” the source revealed. “Their relationship just ran its course and she’s happy if Ben’s happy. So, if he’s pursuing Jennifer or anyone else she hopes that he is in a great place.” The source added that Ana had a “great time” with Ben during their nearly one-year relationship. The actors began dating in March 2020 after filming Deep Water together in New Orleans.

Their sweet relationship involved a vacation to Cuba, Ana’s home country, and even quarantining together for several months during the pandemic. The couple, though seemingly inseparable (those countless dog walks!) ended up splitting amicably in January. Even if she was hurting about Ben’s new romance, a second source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Ana’s way too busy with her red-hot career to focus on her ex.

“Ana has been in Spain busy working on The Gray Man and really hasn’t had time to focus on Ben’s personal life,” they explained. “There are no hard feelings between her and Ben. They shared special memories, but it just wasn’t meant to be. They’ve moved on and she’s having fun focusing on her career and spending time with her close friends.”

It’s good that Ana feels this way, considering that Ben and JLo are not hiding their rekindled connection at all. The twosome, who broke off their engagement in 2004, were spotted together in Los Angeles in April, following JLo’s breakup with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Since then, they’ve vacationed to Montana together, and so much more. It’s the real deal, folks.

HollywoodLife reached out to Ana de Armas’ rep for comment on this story but did not hear back as of press time.