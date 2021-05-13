Ben Affleck Pictured For The 1st Time Since Montana Getaway With Jennifer Lopez — See Pic

Ben Affleck has been spotted for the first time since jetting off to Montana with Jennifer Lopez. He had a security scare after an intruder tried to jump the gate as his L.A. home.

Hopefully Ben Affleck‘s Montana getaway with former fiancee Jennifer Lopez was a relaxing one. Because upon returning to Los Angeles, he had to deal with someone trying to sneak onto his gated property. The 48-year-old actor was photographed talking to members of the Pacific Palisades security patrol as he drove past in his SUV on Wed. May 12. A day prior, an intruder attempted to jump the fence at his home in the ritzy seaside enclave.

Ben could be seen wearing a dark shirt and sporting his full beard and mustache, as he leaned over from the driver’s seat and spoke to patrol officers via the passenger’s side window. After dealing with such a security scare, he must be longing for where he was a week ago, driving his SUV in Montana with Jennifer, 51, riding shotgun in his passenger’s seat. That was the last time Ben was photographed.

The reunited twosome was first photographed on Apr. 29 in Los Angeles, where Jen was seen in the back seat of a white Escalade, dropping Ben off at his house. It came exactly two weeks after J.Lo and now former fiance Alex Rodriguez announced in a joint statement that they had ended their four year relationship, two of which they were engaged. Then out of nowhere, time rewound back 17 years and Bennifer was spotted back together! It gave fans the sentimental feels about the pair when they were Hollywood’s most glamorous power couple in the early aughts.

Their friendly rendezvous then turned into something more, when Ben and Jen flew to Big Sky country on May 2, after they finished taping their parts in the Vax Live event at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. There they stayed at the ultra private and exclusive Yellowstone Club.

“Ben had a great time with Jen in Montana, and he’s happy they were able to spend some one-on-one time together for a few days,” a source close to the Argo actor shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He isn’t putting any expectations on things and is taking things one day at a time. Ben pulled out a few stops by trying to impress Jen during their trip, and he even cooked for her on one or two occasions.”

“They haven’t been able to spend time together like this in years, and he really enjoyed her company and catching up,” the source said of the former couple, who broke off their engagement in 2004. “Ben had a great time with Jen in Montana, [but] he isn’t putting any expectations on things and is taking things one day at a time.”

For now, Jennifer is back in Miami doing one of the things she loves the most: working out! While Ben was in L.A. dealing with security issues, J.Lo was photographed for the first time since their Montana trip. She hit up a private gym wearing tight rainbow leggings, an ab-baring cropped white t-shirt tied at the waist, and a coral sports bra. Hopefully it won’t be too long until fans see Bennifer reunited once again, as 17 years was so long to wait!