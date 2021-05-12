A-Rod Surprised By J.Lo & Ben Affleck Reuniting: He ‘Never Saw That Coming’ & ‘Still Loves Her’

Jennifer Lopez recently vacationed with Ben Affleck at the Big Sky resort in Montana and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her ex Alex Rodriguez is struggling to accept that she’s already moved on.

“Alex is a little jealous as his mind is racing on what Jen could be doing with Ben by possibly starting this new renewed relationship,” a friend of the former MLB star, 45, revealed. “A couple of friends are razzing him about it too and referencing that Ben is a Red Sox fan to add some fuel to the fire.”

“But the thing that is really getting to Alex the most is that she got in a potential relationship so soon after theirs broke, because he still loves her,” the source continued. “It’s really messing with his head that she may have moved on so fast and so easy.”

Jennifer, 51, and Alex split mid-April and just weeks later she and her former flame Ben, 48, sparked talk of a “Bennifer” reunion when he was photographed exiting her white Escalade SUV outside of the Bel Air hotel. Neither Jennifer or Ben have commented on their reunion and our source says Alex is looking for answers.

“He doesn’t want to strictly focus on hearsay from what he sees online. He wants the truth so he can start to know how to really mourn his lost relationship with Jen,” said the source.

Since news of Jennifer and Ben’s vacation broke, Alex has been keeping a low-profile in Miami. The former Yankees baseball player, 45, was photographed enjoying dinner in the sunny city on May 11. A second source close to the athlete told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s having trouble letting go of his pop star ex.