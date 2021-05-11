A-Rod Spotted For First Time Since Ex J.Lo & Ben Affleck Reunited & Vacationed In Montana Together

Alex Rodriguez was seen for the first time since his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, spent some time in Montana with her former flame Ben Affleck. See the pics of A-Rod in Miami.

Alex Rodriguez kept a low-profile while visiting Miami on May 11. The former Yankees baseball star, 45, was dressed to the nines in a gray suit and blue dress shirt while entering a Miami restaurant. A-Rod passed photographers without addressing new reports that his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, reignited romance rumors with her former flame, Ben Affleck. You can see the photos of A-Rod here.

This latest sighting of A-Rod, who mutually broke off his engagement with J.Lo in mid-April, comes less than a week after the “Jenny From The Block” singer, 51, and Gone Girl actor, 48, were spotted on a getaway in Montana. Fans of the two stars immediately began speculating whether or not “Bennifer” was officially back on. “Things between Ben and Jennifer are very casual right now, but it’s happening,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“They’re taking things very slow,” the source added. “She’s always said in interviews he’s the one that got away and she means it. They’re just going with the flow of it all right now and not overthinking or putting pressure on it. Everyone thought this was just for the press, but it’s not. It’s very real.”

J.Lo and Ben have a storied history. The couple got together in the early aughts when they were just coming into their stardom. Ben was a newly-minted Oscar winner for writing Good Will Hunting with his pal Matt Damon, and J.Lo’s music and acting career was taking flight, thanks to her work in 1997’s Selena and her chart-topping singles. The couple got engaged after dating for some time, but sadly ended their romance in 2004.

All of these years later, however, Ben and J.Lo have seemingly maintained a very close bond and have shown support for one another in the past. Ben recently gushed about the multi-hyphenate talent in an April profile with InStyle, complimenting the star’s work ethic and dedication to all aspects of her career. Fans are surely anxious to see what unfolds next for the stars.