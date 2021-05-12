Jennifer Lopez Pictured For 1st Time After Ben Affleck Getaway In Cute Red Lips Face Mask

Jennifer Lopez was ready to hit the gym in Miami in a sexy ensemble just days after getting back from her romantic weekend getaway with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

Fresh from her trip to Montana with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez was spotted out and about in Miami, and thriving. J.Lo, 51, went solo while heading into a gym, looking all dolled up for the workout session in tight, rainbow leggings, a cropped white t-shirt tied at the waist, and a pink sports bra. She accessorized with oversized hoop earrings, tinted sunglasses, and a cute protective face mask decorated with a lip print.

J.Lo’s trip to the gym comes as more details about her vacation in Montana with the Justice League star emerge. The exes, who have reunited in the wake of the “I’m Real” singer’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, made a surprise visit to Big Sky Country on May 8 for some alone time. The trip was full of romance, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Ben “pulled out all the stops” to make the trip incredible. That included trying to impress her with some home cooking! “They haven’t been able to spend time together like this in years, and he really enjoyed her company and catching up,” the source said of Ben and Jen, who broke off their engagement in 2004. “Ben had a great time with Jen in Montana, [but] he isn’t putting any expectations on things and is taking things one day at a time.”

The Montana trip came two weeks after the twosome sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted together in Los Angeles. Allegedly, the two had reconnected via email some weeks earlier. Ben, according to TMZ, had sent Jennifer some flirty messages about how beautiful she looked while filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.