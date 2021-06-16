Paul Boukadakis: 5 Things To Know About Ana de Armas’ Alleged New Boyfriend After Ben Affleck Split

Paul Boukadakis is reportedly dating Ana de Armas after being ‘introduced through friends.’ Here are five things to know about the Tinder VP.

Paul Boukadakis is gaining attention after multiple sources have claimed to Page Six that he’s now romantically involved with Ana de Armas, 33. The Tinder VP has been quietly dating the actress, who famously dated Ben Affleck, 48, for a few months after being “introduced through friends”, the outlet reported. Things between them have reportedly been going well since then and the businessman has even already introduced the Cuban beauty to some members of his family.

Here are five things about Paul and his new relationship with Ana.

He’s based in Austin, TX.

“Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica,” a source told Page Six. “He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the US to film her new movie.”

Paul was co-founder & CEO at Wheel, which was acquired by Tinder in 2017.

Tinder acquired it to add video collaboration and he became Tinder’s VP of special initiatives. Since then, he’s been working to create content for the website, including the feature called “Swipe Night.”

Ana was spotted with a mystery man who resembled him in Apr.

Although the man’s identity hasn’t been confirmed, she was photographed with him in Los Angeles as they walked adorable pooches, including Ana’s Maltese Elvis, and stopped to enjoy a coffee break.

He and Ana seemed to recently spend some time apart.

The busy dark-haired beauty has been filming her new movie The Gray Man in Mallorca, Spain and was spotted on set in May, in the midst of her reported growing relationship with Paul.

Paul is the first man Ana’s been romantically linked to since her split from Ben.

The former lovebirds called it quits in Jan. after they dated for nearly a year. They first met while filming the movie Deep Water together last year and seemed inseparable for a while but sources said their different priorities is what ended the romance. “The quarantine was unique because they had downtime and ­really got to know each other spending time at home,” one source told The Post shortly after the breakup. “But once work picked up, things started to change.”

“Ana decided she doesn’t want to live in LA and Ben wants to be close to his family,” a second source told Page Six. “His priority is to be rooted in LA. They are in different places [in their lives].”