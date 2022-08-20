Olivia Jade & Jacob Elordi Reportedly Split After 3 Mos. Of Dating

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi have reportedly called it quits! The gorgeous young couple are going their separate ways after three months of dating, according to US Weekly. The 22-year-old social media micro-influencer is said to be “single, having fun, and living it up” with her friends, while her Euphoria star ex, 25, is “completely focused” on building his Hollywood career.

“He’s not looking for a serious relationship at the moment,” the insider said, adding that the pair “hung out earlier this summer” but are “not dating.”

The duo were first seen in December 2021 while making a coffee run in Los Angeles. At the time, it was reported the couple were taking things slow as they both had recently become single; Olivia broke up with boyfriend Jackson Guthy, while Jacob called it quits with Kaia Gerber. “They both got out of relationships recently, so they’re not rushing into anything serious,” an inside source told Us Weekly. “So far it’s going well and there’s sparks between them.”

Olivia ended thing with Jackson as a result of pressure from the college admissions scandal, where Olivia’s parents, Full House star Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, plead guilty to several charges associated with scamming USC to accept Olivia and sister Bella as athletic recruits. During her August 2020 court appearance, Lori agreed to the prison sentence and to pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli was slapped with five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Jacob’s romance with Kaia lasted from 2020-2021, with the gorgeous couple ultimately calling it quits in November 2021. “Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” Kaia told Vogue in June 2021. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”