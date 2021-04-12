Mossimo Giannulli Wants To Be At Wife Lori Loughlin’s Side When They Do 1st Interview After Prison

Mossimo Giannulli and wife Lori Loughlin may soon do a sit-down interview together, now that they’re both out of prison.

Mossimo Giannulli, 57, was released from prison on April 3, after serving time for his involvement in the college admissions scandal. And while he originally didn’t want to share his “side of the story”, a sources now tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he has had a change of heart — and he wants wife Lori Loughlin, 56, by his side for the potential interview. “Originally he did not want to do a sit down type of interview with Lori. But that has changed.”

Mossimo and Lori were arrested along with several other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, 58, for their participation in the scandal led by mastermind Rick Singer. The couple plead guilty and were ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines in May 2020, after paying large amounts of money to get their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Giannulli, 22, into USC. Mossimo was sentenced to a five month term while Lori served two months in prison in California.

People have become so invested in finding out about the scandal that Hollywood has had a field day producing content based off the real life drama, and that’s exactly what made Mossimo change his mind. “Since the Netflix documentary has come out, he’s been wanting to do [an interview],” our sources said. “He wants to now give his side of the story and support [his wife].”

The Full House alum has always wanted to share her side of the story, but she’s waiting for the right time now that her husband is home. “Lori has always wanted Mossimo to take part in an interview when she’s ready to talk,” our sources revealed. “It’s a very difficult situation and she needs to speak to her lawyers about what she can say and what she shouldn’t say. She wants some control in the interview. She wants some control in the interview. There have been offers for interviews, but she’s still not ready. She’s getting closer now that Mossimo is home.”

While the couple waits to weigh their options, their recent reunion was a pleasant one and they are just happy to be together. “Mossimo has been home and spending time with the family and they’re so happy to have him home,” our sources said. “They had a really nice Easter together as a family.”