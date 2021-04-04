Stormi Webster, 3, Is So Cute Running Around For Easter Egg Hunt With KarJenner Cousins — Watch

Stormi, Chicago and True all looked adorable as they showed off their special Easter outfits in Palm Springs while hunting for chocolates!

Stormi Webster, 3, brought out her athletic side for a high energy Easter egg hunt! Mom Kylie Jenner captured all the action as the little girl ran around with cousins Chicago West, 3, True Thompson, 2, Saint West, 5, Reign Disick, 6 and rest of the clan. “Storm, there’s some in the tree!” Kylie encouraged, as little cousin Psalm West, 1, waddled by. “Go Psalmy! Get it booboo,” the makeup mogul then said. Stormi looked straight off the runway in her gorgeous yellow tulle dress.

The 3-year-old wasn’t the only kid in the family dressed for the occasion, as adorable cousin duo True and Chicago also brought their fashion A-Game. They looked so sweet as they showed off their pretty dresses for True’s mama Khloe Kardashian, 36. Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago was an absolute doll in her sleveless peach colored dress which was adorned with ostrich feathers. “Happy Easter!” Chicago and True said in unison, as Khloe filmed the Instagram story, shared on Sunday, April 4.

“Wanna do a twirl? Can I see your dress?” the Good American founder then asked Chicago behind the camera. “Wow ladies!” Khloe than gushed. Chicago was all ready for the hot Palm Springs weather in her fresh white slides, her hair styled back into a ponytail. True looked equally as cute in a trapeze style pink dress with a metallic finish. She added a matching pink pair of shoes, twinning with her cousin Chi in a ponytail. “There’s no cars!” she declared at one point, hanging onto what appeared to be a toy cow for the sunny stroll. Later, Stormi and Chicago posed for a photo with a visiting Easter bunny!

The KarJenner clan have convened at Kris Jenner‘s sprawling Palm Springs estate for the Easter holiday, where the grandmother of ten has spared no expense! Kris pulled out all the stops to make the holiday extra special for her kids and grandkids, ordering custom gift baskets, desserts and more. Kylie posted a sweet photo of daughter Stormi checking out hers earlier in the day! It looked full of fun gifts, including a Barbie “Chelsea” doll. In another video, Kylie filmed a line up of the other baskets all donning the names of her nieces and nephews, including Psalm, Saint, and North — how sweet.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Easter without plenty of sweet treats! Kris also brought in the cutest Easter bunny cakes from Los Angeles bakery Sweet E’s, owned by Sugar Rush star Erica Tucker. The dreamy spread included little duck cupcakes, Mini Egg Rice Krispie squares, sugar cookies, and more. As if that wasn’t enough, Kim revealed her mom had a family activity in-store for the day: golf lessons! Kris also ordered custom golf club sets from Callaway Golf. “Happy Easter!” she wrote alongside a post of the bags, thanking her friend Irving Azoff.