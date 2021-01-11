Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Whether Her Sisters’ Show ‘Full House’ Will Be One Of The Sitcoms Honored In ‘WandaVision’

Elizabeth Olsen revealed a list of the sitcoms she pays homage to on her upcoming Marvel series ‘WandaVision’, revealing if her older sisters’ show ‘Full House’ is included!

Elizabeth Olsen has already squashed rumors that her famous sisters won’t be starring alongside her in WandaVision. But, the Disney+ show won’t entirely be Mary-Kate and Ashley free. The Marvel superhero, 31, revealed in an interview with Access that one of the sitcoms WandaVision will pay tribute to is none other than Full House. It’s not a blatant parody she stressed, but you’ll definitely feel those Tanner family vibes.

“We have a wink [to Full House], but it’s mostly a Family Ties reference that episode,” Elizabeth said in the January 10 interview. “That was most of their inspiration for that specific episode, but we do wink a bit. You can’t not — it was a very big show!” She mentioned that she and her onscreen love, Paul Bettany, were required to go through a TV “bootcamp” before filming their trippy, classic sitcom-inspired show, and they didn’t leave any stones unturned.

“We watched a lot of Dick Van Dyke, I watched Mary Tyler Moore — I don’t know if it was part of our boot camp. We did Bewitched, The Brady Bunch, and Family Ties, and Malcolm in the Middle and Modern Family,” the Age of Ultron star explained. “We tracked this evolution about what Americans found comforting from their sitcom, regardless of what was happening in history at the tie. It was really fun to track. As we became more modern, we became more cynical.”

WandaVision centers on the relationship between Avengers Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth) and Vision (Paul), whose love was tragically extinguished — twice — in Avengers: Infinity War. Wanda survived Thanos’ onslaught, but Vision was viciously murdered for the mind stone. Considering that while Wanda came back from the “snap” in Endgame, but Vision did not, it’s unclear how they’re together in the truly wild Disney+ show.

WandaVision is clearly setting up the multiverse, which has already been hinted at in other upcoming Marvel properties, including Loki and Spider-Man 3. This could explain why Wanda and Vision are floating through decades of sitcom-like eras — with something sinister apparently lurking on the edges. WandaVision premieres January 15 on Disney+.