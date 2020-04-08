‘Modern Family’ Cast Transformations: See Ariel Winter & More From Season 1 To Now

Before the series finale of ‘Modern Family,’ we’re taking a look back at how cast members Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, and more have transformed since the very first season!

It’s been over 10 years since Modern Family first premiered on ABC in September 2009. Over the years, fans have watched the Dunphy and Pritchett family grow together and grow up! The cast has really transformed since that very first season. As the show comes to its emotional conclusion on April 8, we’re taking a look back at where the cast started and how they have changed in the last 10 years!

One star we cannot help but mention is Nolan Gould, who joined Modern Family when he was only 11-years-old! Nolan, 21, has played Luke Dunphy since the show’s premiere! Since the very first episode, Nolan has gone from precocious kid to young adult. Because of his fame and talent displayed on Modern Family, the young actor has landed roles in films like Friends With Benefits alongside Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis and The To Do List with Aubrey Plaza!

Ariel Winter was only 10-years-old when she made her first appearance on Modern Family. As Alex Dunphy, Ariel was the cool smart sister and the perfect foil to most of her family and their ridiculous shenanigans. As Ariel grew up on set, she blossomed into a confident young woman. Even in 2017, Ariel shared with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live that it was a bit “weird for them [her adult cast members] because we started on the show when we were 10 and 11-years-old…and not really doing anything adult-like.” Clearly, though, Ariel has grown into a fully fledged young adult since her time on the show.

Ariel’s on-screen sister, Sarah Hyland, has also truly grown up on the show. The actress, 29, joined the cast at the age of 19. As Haley Dunphy, Sarah brought charm, style, and whimsy to the hilarious character. But as she matured and got older, Haley definitely endured the pressures of young adulthood, much like the actress who played her. When it came down to the final season, Sarah confessed that she wanted to see more for Haley. Sarah described how she desired to see Haley “own her badassery in the fashion world—becoming a badass stylist or brand mogul or anything like that.” Furthermore, she wanted her character to own her career while being a mother-of-two. “There are so many amazing mothers who are also hard workers and excel at their jobs and kill it every day in both aspects,” Sarah explained. “That would have been a really cool thing to see, especially from someone like Haley.”

Of course, the aforementioned stars are only a small part of the incredible ensemble cast that has made Modern Family an awards darling and an unforgettable comedy for the last decade. To see more of the casts’ transformations, click through the gallery above! The one-hour series finale of Modern Family is on ABC April 8 at 9 p.m.