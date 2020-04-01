Sarah Hyland & Ariel Winter: 15 Times ‘Modern Family’ Sisters Revealed Toned Abs In Workout Looks

As ‘Modern Family’ comes to an end, we’re looking back on how our two favorite on-screen sisters from the show, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter, showed off their fit figures through the years!

Sarah Hyland, 29, and Ariel Winter‘s, 22, time as sisters on the Emmy-winning TV series Modern Family comes to a close with its final episodes on ABC today, April 1, and on April 8. As we bid adieu to our fave TV sisters, we’re rounding up all of the times Sarah and Ariel, have shown off their toned abs in workout looks. Both ladies are constantly hitting the gym in sexy fitness gear and Sarah especially loves wearing sports bras as tops.

On September 11, Sarah showed off her insanely toned, tan abs when she left a workout at Dogpound gym in LA. The actress sported a neon green bra that peeked through underneath her super cropped black Dogpound sweatshirt. She paired her top with high-waisted black leggings, black Nike Tr Fit 3 Breathe Sneakers and a metallic purple Gucci Soho Disco Bag. Aside from this look, Sarah showed off her abs another time when she left a Pilates class in Los Angeles on August 20. Sarah totally put her taut tummy on full display in a tiny white spaghetti strap sports bra, which she paired with high-waisted, black Lululemon In Movement Crop Everlux 19″ leggings. Tucked into the front of her leggings was a bright red towel with “1990” written on it, while the rest of her look included black platform Birkenstock sandals, Givenchy Gv7090 Oval Sunglasses, and a black Tom Ford Jennifer Saddle Bag.

One of our fave looks from Sarah was on June 11, when she wore a gray and neon green Nike Pro Indy Sports Bra, which she paired with high-waisted black leggings, a black Adidas Cropped Track Jacket tied around her tiny waist, and her go-to Nike Tr Fit 3 Breathe Sneakers. Another ensemble Sarah pulled off while out and about in Los Angeles on March 10 was this comfy, casual look. The actress sported a cropped black hoodie that put her abs on full display and sported a pair of baggy joggers for a comfortable fit. She finished off her outfit with gold hoop earrings and white sneakers.

Ariel has also rocked her fair share of sexy workout ensembles and one of our favorites was her all-black outfit back in May. Ariel rocked a skintight, long-sleeve crop top paired with high-waisted Nike Pro Mesh Logo Tights, which put her toned abs and tiny waist front and center. She accessorized the outfit with Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14 Sneakers and a Saint Laurent Kate Monogram Bag. Another workout look from the actress that was super flattering was back in July when she wore high-waisted, skintight gray Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings, which hugged her toned legs perfectly and were even loose at her tiny waist. She paired the leggings with a sleeveless skintight black crop top, which was completely sheer, and a pair of simple low-rise black Converse sneakers.

Another of our favorite looks came in April. Ariel wore a pair of high-waisted black leggings with a long-sleeve sheer black mesh pullover with red stitching. Under the see-through top, she threw on a black sports bra, putting her abs on display under the shirt, while a pair of black Nike sneakers completed her look. Just one day before, she looked slimmer than ever in a pair of skin-tight neon pink leggings styled with a similar sheer mesh top, but this was a zip-up bomber jacket. Under the see-through jacket, she rocked a black bra, showing off her toned abs. These are just a few of the many ab-baring workout looks the girls have worn and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!