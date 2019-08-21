Sarah Hyland Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs In Sports Bra After Getting Engaged To Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is seriously shredding for the wedding! The newly engaged star looked amazing when she showed off her rock-hard abs in a sports bra after a pilates class in LA on Aug. 20.

It seems like Sarah Hyland, 28, is getting ready for the wedding, as the newly engaged actress showed off her petite, toned figure when she was leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on August 20. The Modern Family actress just got engaged to her boyfriend of two years Wells Adams, 25, back in July and she put her taut tummy on full display when she opted to wear a tiny white spaghetti strap sports bra, which she paired with high-waisted, black Lululemon In Movement Crop Everlux 19″ leggings. Tucked into the front of her leggings was a bright red towel that read “1990” and she accessorized with a pair of black platform Birkenstock sandals, Givenchy Gv7090 Oval Sunglasses, and a black Tom Ford Jennifer Saddle Bag. Considering her bra was so small and not really a crop top, her toned abs were the main attraction of this entire outfit and she looked fabulous. As for her hair, Sarah rocked two of this season’s hottest trends – a messy bun and a headband. She threw her dark brown long wavy hair into a messy bun atop her head, while a thick black headwrap was wrapped around her head.

Sarah has been showing off her toned figure a lot lately and one of our favorite recent outfits from the star was at the Teen Choice Awards on August 11. She looked absolutely flawless when she wore a matching Teresa Helbig two-piece set. The set featured a tiny little pink and white lace bralette with orange spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neckline, showing off ample cleavage. She paired the tiny top with the matching high-waisted mini skirt, which was extra short, showing off her long, toned legs. She accessorized her look with a pair of bright orange Loriblu heels and dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

We’ve seriously been loving Sarah’s style lately and just the other day she tried out yet another trend – the maxi dress. Sarah was running errands in LA on Sunday, August 18, when she looked fabulous in a fun Bijou Dress in Octavia. The white maxi dress featured a pretty blue and red floral print and a ruched bodice that cinched in her tiny waist, while long sleeves and high, poofy shoulders completed the top. The rest of the maxi flowed out into a pleated skirt, ending at her ankles, while a pair of olive green pointy-toed pumps, matching purse, and aviator sunglasses completed her look.

Sarah has been looking the best she’s ever looked and we cannot wait to see what she wears on her special wedding day.