Maxi Dresses: Kendall Jenner, Angelina Jolie & More Stars Rock The Easy, Breezy Summer Trend

Maxi dresses are the perfect summer trend because they are easy to throw on & always look super chic & some of our fave celebs have been rocking them all season!

Summer style is all about cute, airy dresses that you can just throw on and be done with, which is why maxi dresses are the perfect pieces. Maxis are long dresses that end all the way at the ankles, and some of our favorite celebrities have been wearing them a ton this season, in a variety of different ways. Kendall Jenner, 23, just tried out the trend while vacationing in Mykonos on July 9, and the supermodel looked gorgeous when she threw on a skintight red maxi dress that hugged her petite frame to perfection. The sleeveless dress was covered in a pretty, bright floral and polka dot pattern, while the bodice featured a low-cut scoop neckline, which Kendall went braless under. Meanwhile, the entire dress was made of a thin mesh material and was completely sheer, while the rest of the dress was form-fitting and highlighted her amazing figure. She accessorized the look with her go-to white Prada Shoulder Bag and a pair of black Simon Miller Beep Thong Sandals. Her look was so effortless and sexy, we loved it.

Aside from Kendall, Angelina Jolie, 44, just rocked the ultimate summer maxi dress while out and about in Paris on July 9. The actress opted to wear a gorgeous black and white striped Loro Piana Camille Dress with thick striped straps and a bit of a cinched in waist. The rest of the long frock, flowed out into a floor-length pleated skirt, and Angelina accessorized the look with a tan cashmere shawl, tortoise Louis Vuitton Paris Texas Sunglasses, and a pair of pointy-toed tan leather pumps. Angelina loves a good maxi, and the day before she wore this striped number, she wore a super baggy and oversized ivory The Row Martina Knife Pleated Full-Sleeve Dress. The bodice of the frock featured a super high neckline, which she chose to go completely braless under, while the long sleeves were super billowy and sheer. Adding some definition to her figure, Angelina cinched in her tiny waist with a thick brown leather belt, letting the rest of the maxi dress flow out into an airy, pleated skirt.

Amber Heard, 33, just wore a pretty pink cotton wrap maxi dress while out in LA on July 9, revealing a ton of skin. Amber’s pale pink frock was super light and airy, featuring a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, as she chose to go braless underneath. The bodice of the dress was super tight and cinched around her tiny waist with a belt tied to the side. From the waist down, the skirt of the dress was completely wide open and when she walked, the wraps unfolded, revealing her completely bare toned legs.

Speaking of wrap dress maxis, Priyanka Chopra, 36, just wore one while in Paris on June 24, when she rocked a $2,450 metallic orange patterned Markarian Dietrich Ruffled Satin-Effect Maxi Dress from the Markarian Resort 2020 Collection, that featured a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist, as she chose to go completely braless underneath. The skirt of the dress was even sexier as it wrapped in the front, featuring a slit on the side that started all the way at the top of her hip, showing off her toned legs. The flowy dress was so chic as it featured ruffled sleeves and a loose-fitting skirt that was lined with ruffle trim on the sides and hem of the skirt.

There are so many more celebrities who have been rocking maxi dresses this season. From Emily Ratajkowski’s tight white knitted dress to Kylie Jenner’s silk number with a plunging slit, click through the gallery to see all of the stars rocking maxi dresses.