23 Celebs Rocking Maxi Dresses For Summer: Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & More

Summer is practically here, and maxi dresses are the perfect style choice when you need to throw something on and get out of the house. These stars are showing us how to rock the trend.

Maxi dresses are a gorgeous summer trend that never go out of style! Celebrities have been wearing maxi dresses during the warmer months for years, and we’ve rounded up some of their best looks as inspiration for how anyone can rock the look. Whether it’s a loose, flowing gown or a tight, long dress, maxi dresses are definitely a wardrobe staple that you should be sure to stock up on now that warmer weather is here.

Selena Gomez is one star who has shown off her maxi dress style while out and about. She wore a flowy, cream-colored dress, which reached her ankles. Sel paired the look with chunky sandals that had a slight heel, to make sure that the shoes showed underneath the long train. She also wore minimal makeup and minimal accessories to go with the minimalistic dress, which was the perfect casual look for her!

Meghan Markle has also hopped on the maxi dress train. Even when she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan wore the chicest trends, and she showed off how to rock a classy maxi dress in public. The top of Meghan’s striped dress hugged her chest and stomach, while the bottom was free-flowing down her legs. She actually wore the ensemble while she was pregnant with her first child, so her baby bump was showing through the fabric. These longer dresses are a favored maternity look, and Meghan rocked it like a pro!

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner showed off the best way to rock a tighter-fit maxi dress. Her red, floral ensemble was perfect for summertime, but hugged her figure much more closely than Selena and Meghan’s looks did. Kendall’s dress also only came down to her mid-shin, as opposed to her ankles. She was able to complete the look with flip-flops, as opposed to heels or wedges. The supermodel actually wore the look on a European vacation, and it was perfect for galavanting around the seaside town that she was in!

Sarah Hyland has also slayed in the maxi dress trend. She wore a long dress when she stepped out in Los Angeles in August 2019. Sarah looked fabulous when she was running around as she chose to wear a fun Bijou Dress in Octavia and the white maxi dress featured a pretty blue and red floral print. The dress featured a ruched bodice that cinched in her tiny waist, while long sleeves and high, poofy shoulders completed the top. The rest of the maxi flowed out into a pleated skirt, ending at her ankles, while a pair of olive green pointy-toed pumps, matching purse, and aviator sunglasses completed her look.

There are plenty of other amazing maxi dress looks where these came from! From Kylie Jenner to Emily Ratajkowski to Katherine Schwarzenegger and more, scroll through the gallery above to check out all the amazing summery looks.