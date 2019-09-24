5 Stunning Outfits Meghan Markle Wore On Her Royal Tour Of South Africa – See Gorgeous Looks

Meghan Markle has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits while on a 10-day royal tour of South Africa with Prince Harry & their son, Archie.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, kicked off their royal tour of South Africa when they landed in Cape Town on Monday, September 23. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived with their four-month-old son, Archie, as they started their 10-day visit, and from the moment Meghan touched down, she’s made quite a stylish mark. Upon first arriving, Meghan hopped off the plane wearing a casual outfit of tight white skinny jeans with a loose white button-down blouse and a gray coat on top. While her outfit was casual and chic, the best part of her look was the fact that Archie was wearing a tiny white knit pom-pom hat that resembled the exact one Prince Harry wore when Princess Diana carried him off the plane in Scotland back in January 1985. From then on, Meghan’s outfits have only gotten better.

Later that day, Meghan swapped her skinny jeans for a pretty black and white patterned wrap dress when she headed to the town of Nyanga in Cape Town, to give a short speech. Her Mayamiko Dalitso Maxi Wrap Dress in Black and White DNA, featured cap sleeves, a V-neckline that showed off just a hint of cleavage, and a thin belt which cinched in her waist. The skirt of the dress, which was made by artisans in Malawi, Africa, featured a plunging slit on the front, that revealed her toned legs every time she walked. Thanks to the Meghan-effect, the $85 wrap dress is already sold out online. Meghan topped her look off with a pair of black Castañer Carina espadrille wedges which tied around her ankles, Jennifer Meyer Diamond Bezel with Turquoise Marquise Studs and a matching Jennifer Meyer Turquoise Marquise Ring.

For her third look that same day, Meghan visited the District Six Museum in Cape Town when she slipped into a stunning blue button-down Veronica Beard dress. If the dress looked familiar, it’s because she actually wore it in on her royal tour of Tonga, Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji, in October of last year, when she was pregnant with Archie. The flowy, bright blue midi dress was loose-fitting and ended in the middle of her shins, however, she added definition to the look with a belt that was tied around her waist, cinching it in. She topped her look off with the same wedges from earlier in the day.

The following day, on September 24, Meghan and Harry visited the NGO Waves for Change event at Monwabisi Beach when Meghan dressed down in a pair of tight black MOTHER Looker Skinny Jeans with a crisp white button-down shirt tucked in. On top of her look, she threw on a fitted dark wash denim Madewell The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash and accessorized with an olive green canvas Madewell Tote Bag, and a pair of brown leather Brother Vellies Huaraches Shoes. After that, the Duke and Duchess visited the Auwal Mosque in Bo-Kaap when Meghan opted to wear a short-sleeve olive green button-down maxi dress with a thick belt that cinched in her waist. She paired the dress with a cream headscarf and nude suede pointy-toed flats.

Meghan’s outfits just keep getting better and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the gorgeous looks she wore on her royal tour of South Africa!