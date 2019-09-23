Meghan Markle Cradles Archie, 4 Mos., As Royal Family Arrives In South Africa For Press Tour

Baby’s first royal tour! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched down in South Africa for their first official royal excursion overseas, with Meghan cradling sweet baby Archie as they arrived.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, officially touched down on Sept. 23 in Capetown, South Africa, and their son Archie, 4 months, joined his mom and dad for the family’s first official royal tour. The trio was escorted by airport officials through their terminal, with Meghan lovingly cradling Archie every step of the way. Meghan had her hair pulled back wearing a taupe-colored sweater with Archie in her arms. The tiny royal donned a cute little hat with a pom-pom on top to keep his head warm as the family exited the airport. Archie also sported what appeared to be a binky to keep the young royal satiated throughout the rigorous travel. Prince Harry, just behind his wife and son, wore a button-down shirt and blazer, looking ready to go for the cameras.

The family has had this trip on the books for a number of months. Their journey to South Africa is actually the first official trip for Meghan Markle following maternity leave. Meghan, along with her various duties and her own ventures including guest editing for Vogue, received advice from her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, on the royal excursion and encouragement on bringing baby Archie. But it seems Prince Harry and Meghan are already paving their own way when it comes to taking their infant son out in public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently took Archie out to a pub — yes, really. The couple stopped by The Rose & Crown pub in Windsor, England with baby Archie in tow. Of course, with all of his royal training, it’s no surprise that Archie was positively delightful, napping the entire time while his parents enjoyed their two hour visit.

Meghan and Prince Harry have been breaking royal protocol and paving their own way since their nuptials. Their journey to South Africa will likely see the couple continuing to build their own traditions. With a trip to the pub under their belt, Meghan and Prince Harry’s journey to Africa should be a piece of royal cake!