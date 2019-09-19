Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton: The Truth About Their Relationship — ‘They’re On Great Terms’

After rumors swirled about whether or not Meghan Markle and Kate Middleon were getting along, the truth about their relationship is coming to light.

Rumors be squashed! Meghan Markle, 38, and Kate Middleton, 37, are getting on just fine. The royal sisters-in-law have been seen out and about at various public functions in the past few months, including front-row seats at Wimbledon where Meghan cheered on tennis living legend and personal confidant Serena Williams in July. The pair were also seen out with their children at a Royal Polo event supporting husbands Prince Harry and Prince William and getting more quality time in together the same month. With all of their public appearances, the duo’s relationship is really blossoming. “Meghan and Kate are on great terms,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Kate has been, and continues to be, a big help to Meghan. She’s very sympathetic to her circumstances, as far as joining the Royal family by marriage, so she’s always gone out of her way to make her feel welcome.”

As it turns out, the relationship is extremely congenial, with the Duchess of Sussex even offering her appreciation for Kate’s kindness and guidance. “Meghan is very appreciative,” the source continued. “And now that Meghan is a mum, too, she and Kate have even more to bond over like her upcoming royal tour. Kate’s taken her kids on tour, so she had lots of tips for Meghan. Meghan had some nerves about taking Archie, so being able to have Kate to chat with helped put her mind at ease.” Meghan’s transition into the royal family has been anything but easy as she has continued to endure scrutiny from tabloids and judgment by royal fans. But welcoming baby Archie into the world and family has added a new depth to Kate and Meghan’s relationship.

Meghan and Prince Harry are planning a tour through Africa starting September 23 and will definitely be taking their four-and-a-half-month-old son along for his first excursion out of the country. Kate and Prince William have taken their children on major travels before, so the added vote of confidence from her sister-in-law should give Meghan the comfort she needs on her first royal tour. The royal sisters-in-law have remained incredibly stalwart through a slew of tabloid stories, including rumors of a cheating scandal surrounding Prince William in April.

By all accounts, Meghan and Kate are on great terms. As the years go on, their relationship will continue to grow and blossom as they rely on each other for support and advice – from royal protocol to parenting and everything in between!