Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Reunite At Wimbledon & Wear Gorgeous Looks For The Event – Pics

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had a girls day out at Wimbledon to watch Meghan’s pal, Serena Williams in action on July 13! The royals were on hand to watch the tennis legend chase her 24th Grand Slam title.

Meghan Markle, 37, and Kate Middleton, 37, spent Saturday afternoon watching Serena Williams contend for what could be her 24th Grand Slam at Saturday’s Wimbledon final. The royal sister-in-law’s were dressed to impress in feminine looks. Meghan looked stunning a white button down shirt tucked into a blue, black and white maxi skirt, while Kate looked equally as beautiful in a green Dolce & Gabbana dress. The pair sat together in the Royal Box, along with Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton. They appeared in good spirits, smiling and laughing together while cheering on Serena.

Ahead of the match, Kensington Palace announced on Twitter that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex would be in attendance. This year’s match marks their second joint Wimbledon visit, after they sat front row in the royal box last summer for the finals of the tennis tournament. Kate and Meghan were recently spotted at separate matches during this year’s tournament just days before they attended the Final together. Meghan watched Serena play against Croatian pro Kaja Juvan on July 4 with friends Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth. Just days earlier, Kate attended with British tennis players Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong, where they  supported Brit Harriet Dart, who played against the U.S.’s Christina McHale.

The royals are present to support Meghan’s good friend as she takes on Romania’s former world No.1, Simon Halep. Serena is eyeing to avenge last year’s final defeat by Angelique Kerber, where Kate and Meghan were both in attendance. If Serena takes the trophy, she will tie Margaret Court for the all-time record, meanwhile, Simon is aiming for her second major.

Both Kate and Meghan are regulars at the tournament. This year’s appearance comes just one year after their first one-on-one outing at the tennis tournament, when they watched Germany’s Angelique Kerber beat Serena. The tournament also comes after Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together, a son named Archie in May.