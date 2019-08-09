Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Bare Legs For The 1st Time In 8 Years While Wearing Shorts — See Pics

See Pics
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge King's Cup Sailing Regatta, Cowes, Isle of Wight, UK - 08 Aug 2019
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge King's Cup Sailing Regatta, Cowes, Isle of Wight, UK - 08 Aug 2019
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Lavender Primary School Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visits schools in support of Children's Mental Health, London, UK - 05 Feb 2019 Her Royal Highness will first visit Lavender Primary School in support of Place2Be's Children's Mental Health Week 2019. Place2Be, of which Her Royal Highness is Patron, is a leading UK children's mental health charity providing in-school support and expert training to improve the emotional wellbeing of pupils, families, teachers and school staff. The charity works directly with more than 282 primary and secondary schools across England, Scotland and Wales. The Duchess will then visit Alperton Community School to meet the UK’s first winner of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, Andria Zafirakou, and find out more about the programmes theschool runs to support both students and teachers with their mental wellbeing. Ms Zafirakou won the global prize in 2018 in recognition of her contribution to the school community. View Gallery View Gallery 63 Photos.
Kate Middleton has amazing legs, but fans only get to see them from the knee down in her royal wardrobe. So it was a treat when for the first time in eight years she wore shorts to a regatta.

Kate Middleton is well-known for her amazing legs, but due to royal protocol her skirts and dresses usually are knee-length or barely just above. And she always wears tights or nylons. The 37-year-old mom of three was finally able to free her fit legs from fabric for the first time in public as a royal at the King’s Cup Regatta yacht race on Aug. 8. She wore a pair of thigh-high navy shorts and *gasp* her legs were bare! Her incredible gams are so tight and toned….it’s enough that she’s a royal Duchess, beautiful, has three adorable children and she also has the gorgeous legs of a movie star!

It was the first time Duchess of Cambridge Kate’s full bare legs have been on display since she married Prince William, 37, in April of 2011. While she surely wears shorts on family vacations or in private, she has never once worn them to a public event. But since most of the crew members and captains of the eight yachts competing in the Kings Cup had similar uniforms of shorts and long-sleeved jackets, she was just going along with the event’s wardrobe. Plus she was competing on a yacht in an ocean race so she needed a comfortable and sporty look!

Kate arrived to the inaugural event which highlighted eight of her and  s charity patronages in a nautical look of navy L.K. Bennett pants with white buttons at the top, a striped Sandro short-sleeved top and white Superga sneakers to greet officials and fans. After that she changed into her sailing uniform that included her bare-legged shorts.

Kate Middleton
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton wears shorts for the first time in eight years as a royal, showing off her bare legs while competing aboard at yacht at the inaugural Kings Cup Regatta on Aug. 8, 2019.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge shows off her incredible legs in her sailing uniform at the inaugural KingsCup Regatta on Aug. 8, 2019.

It was a family affair for the Cambridges, as Prince William competed on one of the other yachts off the Isle of Wight. Two of their children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, were on hand watching their parents race from the deck of a nearby boat. They were being looked after by Kate’s parents Michael and Carol Middleton. Sadly sporty and competitive Kate didn’t do so well in the race. Her boat finished in seventh place in the first heat and was disqualified in the second heat for an early start, placing her last in the regatta. But she came up a winner by finally getting to show off her incredible bare legs.