Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Bare Legs For The 1st Time In 8 Years While Wearing Shorts — See Pics

Kate Middleton has amazing legs, but fans only get to see them from the knee down in her royal wardrobe. So it was a treat when for the first time in eight years she wore shorts to a regatta.

Kate Middleton is well-known for her amazing legs, but due to royal protocol her skirts and dresses usually are knee-length or barely just above. And she always wears tights or nylons. The 37-year-old mom of three was finally able to free her fit legs from fabric for the first time in public as a royal at the King’s Cup Regatta yacht race on Aug. 8. She wore a pair of thigh-high navy shorts and *gasp* her legs were bare! Her incredible gams are so tight and toned….it’s enough that she’s a royal Duchess, beautiful, has three adorable children and she also has the gorgeous legs of a movie star!

It was the first time Duchess of Cambridge Kate’s full bare legs have been on display since she married Prince William, 37, in April of 2011. While she surely wears shorts on family vacations or in private, she has never once worn them to a public event. But since most of the crew members and captains of the eight yachts competing in the Kings Cup had similar uniforms of shorts and long-sleeved jackets, she was just going along with the event’s wardrobe. Plus she was competing on a yacht in an ocean race so she needed a comfortable and sporty look!

Kate arrived to the inaugural event which highlighted eight of her and s charity patronages in a nautical look of navy L.K. Bennett pants with white buttons at the top, a striped Sandro short-sleeved top and white Superga sneakers to greet officials and fans. After that she changed into her sailing uniform that included her bare-legged shorts.

It was a family affair for the Cambridges, as Prince William competed on one of the other yachts off the Isle of Wight. Two of their children Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, were on hand watching their parents race from the deck of a nearby boat. They were being looked after by Kate’s parents Michael and Carol Middleton. Sadly sporty and competitive Kate didn’t do so well in the race. Her boat finished in seventh place in the first heat and was disqualified in the second heat for an early start, placing her last in the regatta. But she came up a winner by finally getting to show off her incredible bare legs.