7 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Down & Still Looked Incredible — See Pics

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to the Scouts' Headquarters, Gilwell Park, Essex, UK - 28 Mar 2019. Wearing John Lewis, Jacket, High-Street Brand, Wearing J. Crew, Sweater, Boots By See By Chloe
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to King Henry's Walk Community Garden, Islington, London, UK - 15 Jan 2019 Wearing Dubarry, Jacket Shoes By See By Chloe
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Northern Ireland - 27 Feb 2019
Kate Middleton is almost always dressed to the nines in either a pretty dress or pleated coat, but there are some rare occasions that the Duchess dresses down, and we rounded up her best casual looks!

Kate Middleton, 37, headed to the Scouts headquarters in London on Thursday, March 28, and she opted to wear a fully dressed down look. The Duchess of Cambridge threw on a pair of black Levi’s skinny jeans styled with a maroon chunky knit turtleneck sweater, a green khaki jacket, and a pair of black lace-up combat boots. The best part of her look, however, was the red white and blue twisted Scouts ribbon around her neck. Kate, who has earned herself the nickname, Royal Recycler, actually rewore a few of her favorite pieces for this outfit. She rocked her favorite forest green Barbour Defence Jacket, which she kept open to show off her previously worn, $50 J.Crew Mockneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn, and her favorite See by Chloé Liegi Ankle Boots.

Even though it’s rare to see Kate in casual clothes, every time she does dress down, it’s always in the chicest possible way. Back in February, The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Irish Football Association in Belfast, where she actually played soccer wearing a $212 navy quilted Barbour Longshore jacket on top of a $95 white v-neck Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cricket Sweater with red and blue stripes around the neck, black skinny jeans and a pair of $52 New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz sneakers. On another occasion, she wore forest green pants, paired with her fave See by Chloé combat boots and a green tweed Dubarry jacket at a visit to King Henry’s Walk Community Garden in London on January 15.

On December 5, Kate visited the military personnel in Cyprus wearing a forest green Smythe blazer, a suede green LK Bennett clutch, and loose black Jigsaw trousers. While this look wasn’t totally dressed down, it was still more casual than her usual ensembles. Another one of her comfy looks was when she visited the Coach Core in England on October 30, and opted to wear a black turtleneck with black skinny jeans and a gray $795 Smythe checked blazer, paired with black suede Aquatalia ankle booties. One thing’s for sure, Kate loves green clothes! She donned the hue again at the Sayers Croft Forest School in London on October 2, wearing a light green Fjallraven windbreaker with a green Penelope Chilvers sweater, brown skinny leg Zara pants, and knee-high brown leather Penelope Chilvers boots.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton dresses down in black skinny jeans, boots, and a sweater to visit the Scouts in London on March 28. (Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock)

Seeing Kate in casual clothes, especially affordable pieces, which she often wears, is a breath of fresh air and makes her more relatable. However, the one aspect that always remains the same when it comes to Kate’s dressed down looks, is that she always has an immaculate blowout.