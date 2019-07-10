They’re such loving mothers! Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle took their sons along to a polo event so the cousins could have some fun together.

Kate Middleton, 37, and Meghan Markle, 37, had a fun day out with their sons at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at the Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham today! Kate held her youngest child Prince Louis, 1, while she was stunning in a pink midi dress. Young Louis watched the polo event in a blue shirt and green shorts.The two also played near the horses, watching the event intently together. Kate also wore black sunglasses and gold earrings.

Meghan, on the other hand, held newborn baby Archie, two months, in her arms for the fun sporting event. The new mother wore an oversized olive green short-sleeved dress and silver-lined aviator sunglasses with her brown hair down at the sunny event. Meghan held baby Archie in her arms while watching the royal event.

While Meghan has been pretty private with her new son, this outing came after Archie’s christening on July 6 at Windsor Castle. Meghan wore a stunning white dior gown for the official christening photo, but for the polo event, Meghan was much more casual.

Seeing the two mothers come together for the event with their children was so sweet to see. Recently, Kate’s husband Prince William, 37, said that he would be supportive if any of his kids identified within the LGBTQ+ community. “Do you know what, I’ve been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well,” he replied to the question of what he would do if any of his children were gay.

“I think you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent and I think, obviously, absolutely fine by me,” William said. “The one thing I’d be worried about – particularly the roles my children [Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1] fill – is how that is going to be interpreted and seen.”

We know that we’ll be supportive of these adorable little royals no matter what, as well! For now, we’ll just enjoy seeing them out and about with their moms, having fun at summer events!