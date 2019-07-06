Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Lovingly Cradle Baby Archie For His Royal Christening — See Photo

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s adorable baby Archie was christened in an intimate ceremony on July 6, & the photos will melt your heart.

Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, looked more in love than ever with their baby boy as he was christened on July 6. Two months after little Archie was welcomed into the world, he made his first major milestone as he was baptized at Queen Elizabeth‘s private chapel at Windsor Castle. After the private affair, Archie’s parents shared two stunning photos on Instagram in commemoration. Meghan was spotted front and center with her baby boy, wearing a gorgeous Dior gown.

In the first image, Archie, Meghan and Harry were joined by Harry’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton, as well as his father Prince Charles and step-mother, Camilla and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. Harry also honored his late mother Princess Diana by inviting her sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes. Missing from the gathering were Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, although their absence didn’t break any royal traditions. The Queen also missed William and Kate’s youngest son Prince Louis‘ christening and likely couldn’t attend this one due to her busy schedule. Harry’s former nanny Tiggy Legge Bourke also attended the event, and was spotted driving away from Windsor Castle afterwards.

“This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby,” the caption on the Sussex Royal Instagram post read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

The caption continued: “Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue.”

There was a reason that Megan and Harry opted for the private setting at Windsor! The new parents “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty,” a source told People. The source added: “this is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world.”

Just one day earlier, Meghan kept her baby close to her heart while she caught the action at Wimbledon. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in the stands during the July 4 game of the tennis tournament wearing a delicate, golden “A” necklace to pay tribute to her newborn son. The charm was tiny, and the perfect way to give a subtle shout out to her angel at home.

Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in May 2017, welcomed their little one on May 6. The happy couple are elated to be parents and just after Archie’s birth, his dad gushed about becoming a father. “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” he said that day. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the lovely support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing.”

The new photo of baby Archie at his christening is almost too cute for words! The royal baby has been laying low with mom since his birth but it’s always a treat to catch a glimpse of him!