Sarah Hyland Debuts Red Hair Makeover After Getting Engaged To Wells Adams — Before & After Pics

Sarah Hyland is looking like Haley Dunphy again, because she emerged with longer hair ahead of filming for the final season of ‘Modern Family.’ But this time, the ABC star experimented with a red tint!

Sarah Hyland, 28, took a cue from her Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter, 21, and joined Team Red Head! The actress emerged in public with a reddish auburn tint dyed on top of her usual dark chocolate curls on Aug. 2. Sarah also added length to her mane, as she has been rocking shoulder-grazing hair throughout summer 2019. The new color and layers of waves added extra warmth against the sitcom star’s black jumpsuit that she rocked for the public outing. It looks like Sarah’s getting in character, as she was also seen with her hair makeover at the first table read for the 11th and final season of Modern Family, which her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson first shared photos from on July 31!

It’s Sarah’s turn to be a red head now, after her on-screen little sister rocked a Little Mermaid shade since May. Ariel reverted to Alex Dunphy’s trademark raven mane before attending the first table read, however, and we’re hearing it wasn’t by choice! “Ariel loves her hair color so much right now…she [wants] to keep it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before Ariel had to say bye-bye to her strawberry blonde locks.

We were getting used to seeing Sarah with her natural head of hair, especially as her brunette curls took center place (well, alongside her new diamond ring) in multiple engagement photos throughout July. Before Sarah returned to work, the ABC star and Wells Adams, 35, had a romantic rendezvous in a tropical location where he popped the question on the beach! The couple revealed the happy news on July 16, and they have been riding on cloud nine since.

This isn’t Sarah’s first time experimenting with a redder ‘do, as she tried out the warm shade in the summer of 2017. You can reminisce on the throwback dye job in episodes of Shadowhunters from Aug. 2017!