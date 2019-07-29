Ariel Winter Shows Off Strawberry Blonde Hair Makeover As She Promotes Ulta Blowout Bar

Ariel Winter is seriously channeling ‘The Little Mermaid’ with her new red hair in these gorgeous pics!

Ariel Winter, 21, has always been a bombshell as a brunette but this summer, she’s changing it up. She’s now rocking red hair, and she showed off the strawberry blonde shade on July 11th while partnering with Ulta Beauty to launch their new blowout services. Available at Ulta Beauty locations across the country, you can get styles like “weightless volume,” “sophisticated chic,” “tousled texture,” “beachy waves” and more starting at just $35. The service includes a shampoo, condition, scalp massage and style. What a deal!

“I’ve always loved experimenting with my hair and wearing different styles,” Ariel said about the new service. “So the fact that Ulta Beauty is now offering blowouts is a game changer — I can go in for my favorite products and leave with my hair perfectly styled.” Ariel looked so cute on the press day, wearing a white mini dress with red and tan stripe details. She wore her hair in tousled waves thanks to stylist Nick Stenson, vice president of salon services and trends at Ulta Beauty, who used Biolage products to help her style stay perfect all day. Her makeup was glowy and gorgeous, with a soft pink lip, neutral eye shadow and long lashes.

I love blowout bars — they save so much time and effort! Plus, now that this service is available at Ulta, it’s truly a one-stop-shop for glam! Ariel looks so great with her new light hair. We wonder if she will be able to keep it for the last season of Modern Family? We hope so — it looks fab!