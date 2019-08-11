Sarah Hyland shined as bright as her massive engagement ring when she hit the carpet at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards! She looked stunning in a lacy crop top & mini-skirt combo.

Newly engaged Sarah Hyland, 28, turned heads as she hit the Teen Choice Awards red carpet on August 11. Ahead of her performance at the annual awards show, she made an entrance in a sexy lace crop top and a mini-skirt that matched perfectly. The star looked amazing in her striking look which she completed with bright orange strappy sandals. The Modern Family star definitely had a post-engagement glow going for her as she hit the carpet!

Not only is she attending the big show, but Sarah is performing later in the night with Jordan Mcgraw. The two stars are set to take the stage to perform their joint track “Met At A Party.” The collaborators are just one of many acts gearing up to play, alongside Taylor Swift, One Republic, Bazzi, and more.

The exciting news just keeps on coming for Sarah, Just three weeks before her Teen Choice appearance, the actress shared that she is engaged! She and her beau of two year, Adam Wells, got engaged on a tropical beach on July 16 and fans can’t wait to see how gorgeous looks in a wedding dress!

For now, we’re still smitten with her look at the awards show. The star-studded event is now in its 21st year and is bigger and better than ever. At the 2019 show, the Jonas Brothers will receive the Decade Award and a number of fellow A-listers are set to appear as well including Jessica Alba, singer Madison Beer, and Good Trouble star Maia Mitchell.