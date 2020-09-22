‘Full House’ Cast Then & Now: See How The Olsen Twins & More Have Changed 33 Years Later

It’s time to start singing the ‘Full House’ theme song again because the beloved sitcom premiered 33 years ago today. The stars have grown up so much since its 1987 debut. See how the cast has changed over the years.

Full House premiered on Sept. 22, 1987. The show started with Danny Tanner raising his 3 girls — DJ, Stephanie, and Michelle — alone after the death of his wife. His brother-in-law, Jesse, and best friend, Joey, come to live with Danny to help raise the girls. And the rest is history!

Over the show’s 8 seasons, Full House became a massive hit and made the stars household names. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, both 34, went on to build their own successful empire. Candace Cameron Bure, 44, Jodie Sweetin, 38, and Andrea Barber, 44, reunited nearly 30 years later for Netflix’s Fuller House. See how the cast has changed and what they’ve been up to since Full House aired.

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen started playing Michelle Tanner when they were 9 months old. They grew up on Full House, and by the show’s end, they were just 8 years old. Mary-Kate and Ashley’s careers exploded after Full House. They made their feature film debut in 1995 with It Takes Two, and their musical mystery videos and You’re Invited series became huge hits. They continued to star in their own movies and TV shows into their teen years, before leaving acting behind and moving into the fashion world. They launched their fashion brand The Row, and their net worth is approximately $500 million combined.

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure, 44, began playing the oldest Tanner daughter, DJ, when she was 10 years old. By the time the show ended, Candace was 18 years old. She got married to Valerie Bure a year after Full House ended. They have 3 kids together. Candace continues to star in Hallmark movies and TV shows. She reprised her role as DJ on Fuller House, which ran on Netflix for 5 seasons.

John Stamos

Have mercy! John Stamos, 57, was definitely the show’s eye candy throughout Full House’s run. He made us swoon with his incredibly coiffed hair and musical moments. These days, John is still as handsome as ever. Since Full House, he has starred in a number to TV shows such as E.R., You, and Grandfathered. He reprised his role as Jesse on Fuller House. John married Caitlin McHugh, 34, in 2018, and they welcomed their son, Billy, 2, that same year.

Jodie Sweetin

Jodie Sweetin starred as Stephanie Tanner, the adorable and sassy middle Tanner kid, on Full House. She was just 5 years old when the show started. After Full House, Jodie appeared in a number of independent films until she returned to play Stephanie again on Fuller House. Like Candace, Jodie has starred in Hallmark movies as well. Jodie has two daughters, Zoie and Beatrix. She’s currently dating Mescal Wasilewski.

Bob Saget

Bob Saget, 64, played the Tanner family patriarch on Fuller House. He has continued to pursue comedy and hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. He was the narrator on How I Met Your Mother as the voice of future Ted Mosby from 2005 to 2014. Bob appeared in a number of Fuller House episodes as Danny Tanner.

Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin, 56, began playing Rebecca Donaldson in season 2 of Full House. She quickly became a series regular as her relationship with John Stamos’ Jesse developed. Following Full House, Lori starred in a number of series including 90210, Summerland, and When Calls The Heart. She appeared as Aunt Becky once again on Fuller House for a handful of episodes. Lori has two daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 22, with husband Mossimo Giannulli, 57. Lori and Mossimo were arrested in March 2019 in connection with a college admissions scandal. Lori pleaded guilty in May 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She was sentenced to two months in prison and to pay a $150,000 fine.

Dave Coulier

Dave Coulier, 61, starred as Full House’s resident funny man Joey Gladstone. He has since provided voice work for a number of shows like The Little Mermaid, Pinky and the Brain, Teen Titans, and more. He married his second wife, Melissa, in 2014. Like so many of his Full House co-stars, Dave appeared on the spinoff series.

Andrea Barber

There’s only one Kimmy Gibbler, and only one Andrea Barber. Andrea was the same age as Candace when she started on Full House as the Tanner family’s wacky neighbor. After Full House ended, Andrea retired from acting. She married Jeremy Rytky in 2002 and had two children. They divorced in 2014. Andrea returned to acting in 2016, playing Kimmy Gibbler once again on the Netflix spinoff series.

Scott Weinger

Scott Weinger, 44, first appeared as Steve Hale in season 5, and he quickly became a fan fave as DJ’s love interest. Scott was notably the voice of Aladdin in the 1992 Disney animated film Aladdin. He continued to voice the iconic character in additional movies, TV shows, and video games. In addition to acting, Scott is also an accomplished TV writer. Scott returned to the role of Steve on Fuller House, and Steve and DJ ultimately got their happily ever after.