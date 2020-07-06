‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Trailer: Elle & Noah Struggle To Stay Together In Epic Sequel

The movie of the summer is almost here! ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ trailer dropped July 6, and there’s major drama ahead for Elle and Noah as they try to keep their relationship strong while thousands of miles apart.

The Kissing Booth 2 picks up after Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Elle’s amazing summer together. He’s gone off to Harvard, while Elle (Joey King) is starting her senior year with Lee (Joel Courtney). Noah and Elle miss each other so much, but the drama quickly creeps in, despite the fact that there are thousands of miles between them.

The OMGs bring up that there are “so many beautiful girls at Harvard,” one of which is Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers). “With different zip codes, breakups are basically automatic,” one of the OMGs says to Elle. Elle begins to worry about what Noah is up to in Boston, but he stresses to her that she needs to trust him. However, that doesn’t stop the tears from falling at one point.

Noah wants Elle to go to college in Boston so they can be closer. “I love this city,” Elle tells Noah when she visits. “I love this girl,” Noah replies. Swoon.

Their relationship gets thrown for a loop when Marco (Taylor Perez), the new (and very hot) guy at school, enters the picture. Elle admits that he’s a total snack, which he absolutely is. Elle and Lee ask him to be one of the kissers at the kissing booth this year, but he refuses.

Marco and Elle get closer over the course of their senior year. From the looks of it, they almost kiss! “If I found someone who’s smart and funny and liked the same stuff I liked, I’d hold onto them,” Marco admits to Elle. Noah, you better fight for your girl!

Will Noah and Elle live happily ever after? Or will this first love fall apart? The Kissing Booth 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 24. The sequel is based on characters from Beth Reekles’ 2012 young adult book.