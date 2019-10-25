Kaia Gerber looks so fit! The supermodel had a bit of workout fun in New York City following her get together with ‘SNL’ cast member, Pete Davidson.

Kaia Gerber, 18, was ready for her workout on Oct. 24 in sunny New York City! The supermodel looked healthy and fit as she did a few reps on the sidewalk with her friend Tommy Dorfman, 27. Kaia was totally fresh faced with her hair partly pulled back for her intense workout. She donned a white sports bra and a pair of grey leggings, finishing off her workout wear with a pair of white sneakers. Kaia and Tommy used what appeared to be resistant bands for their leg workout while out and about in the city.

The supermodel’s workout comes just after she had a lunch date with SNL star Pete Davidson, 25. The pair were spotted on Oct. 23 at Sadelle’s in New York City during their little get together and had a lot of fans talking. Both young stars enjoyed their meals and appeared to have a great time, grinning and enjoying each other’s company and conversation. The exact same day, Pete was actually seen leaving the supermodel’s apartment! Neither Kaia or Pete have commented on their meet-ups, and are currently, “just friends.”

While fans definitely have questions about Kaia’s personal life, there’s no speculation on her incredible career. The supermodel, and daughter of iconic covergirl Cindy Crawford, 53, walked Paris Fashion Week at the end of September and couldn’t have looked more confident. On Sept. 29, Kaia strutted down the Valentino runway in a show for their Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2020 Collection. Kaia was dressed in an ultra-sexy sheer blouse for the occasion, that featured a feminine knot, finishing off the look with a high-waisted black pencil skirt and a flirty pair of lace-up sandals with fringe-details.

Regardless of whether she’s on the runway, doing an intense workout or out on a lunch date, Kaia always looks stylish and sleek. The supermodel never fails to impress with her fashion no matter the occasion. Fans cannot wait to see what she wears next!