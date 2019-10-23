Kaia Gerber, 18, Rocks Casual Look As Pete Davidson, 25, Spotted Leaving Her Apartment — See Pics

Pete Davidson just ended his brief relationship with Andie MacDowell’s daughter, actress Margaret Qualley.

Kaia Gerber, 18, was seen strolling the streets of NYC in a super cute and casual outfit on Wednesday, Oct. 23! The model, who is a clone of her mom Cindy Crawford, 53, rocked a casual pair of black leggings, a black hoodie and a vintage oversized denim jacket for a stroll. The stylish brunette kept cool with a blue Yankees cap and a black pair of sunglasses, finishing her ensemble with Adidas x Alexander Wang‘s white bball high-top sneakers. We were also into her black vintage Gucci purse, which was giving us all the ’90s vibes!

Kaia was apparently hanging out with Pete Davidson, 25, earlier in the day as the SNL was reportedly spotted leaving the model’s apartment. The sighting comes only a week after he reportedly ended his fling with actress Margaret Qualley, 25. Though it may look like something is going on romantically, Pete and Kaia are “just friends” according to Page Six. The pair likely connected when Pete walked in Alexander Wang’s runway show back in June, which marked the actor’s fashion show debut! Kaia was also in the show, alongside friend Kendall Jenner, 23, rocking an off the shoulder white dress with Alexander Wang’s name across the front.

Pete was also casual for the outing, black sweats, multi-colored New Balance sneakers, and a luxe black Louis Vuitton bomber. He appeared to be listening to music or a podcast as he strolled with his Apple AirPods in both years and held his iPhone. The actor has had quite the year when it comes to romance, ending his engagement to Ariana Grande, 26, just a year ago in Oct. 2018. After Ariana, he was was seen out and about with Kate Beckinsale, 46, who is two decades his senior.

Pete was then linked to Margaret just before the Venice Film Festival, which was last month — and the romance was even confirmed by her mom, Andie MacDowell. “She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship,” Andie spilled to People magazine in September. Pete and Margaret reportedly ended things last week.