Pete Davidson has become quite the ladies magnet when it comes to Hollywood hotties. The ‘SNL’ star and Margaret Qualley were spotted on a romantic date in Venice, Italy.

Pete Davidson has found himself yet another beautiful and talented lady to woo, as he and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley had a romantic date in Venice, Italy. The stunning 24-year-old actress wore a black tuxedo jacket dress and had her brunette locks pulled back into a pony tail as the pair exited a hotel and headed to an awaiting car. The Fosse/Verdon star — who is the daughter of model/actress Andie MacDowell, 61 — showed off that she inherited her mom’s long, slender legs in the outfit, which she showcased in open, strappy heels.

Pete, 25, walked out right behind her, and he’s dyed his brown hair platinum blonde again. He must really care about Margaret because the normally casual dresser wore a crisp short sleeve buttoned up blue polo shirt, black slacks and black dress shoes in place of his always beloved sneakers. Snazzy! The two were photographed in a car laughing as it pulled away from the hotel, so yet again the comedian’s sense of humor has seemed to win over yet another beauty.

The pair have reportedly been dating for several months but the Venice Film Festival seems to be their coming out party. They got flirty at the Seberg premiere, a film in which Margaret co-stars with Kristen Stewart, 29, in the title role. He sat behind her at the screening even though she walked the red carpet solo. The pair flew in to Venice’s Marco Polo Airport together on Aug. 29.

Pete has had two high-profile relationships before Margaret, as he dated stunning Kate Beckinsale, 46, on and off from January through May of 2019. They were first spotted cuddling at a Golden Globes after party and by March they were making out in full view of everyone in Madison Square Garden at a New York Rangers hockey game.

Prior to Kate, Pete was infamously engaged to Ariana Grande, 26. She agreed to marry him after only several weeks of dating in May of 2018. Their tumultuous romance ended in October of that year after she was overcome with the heartbreak of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller‘s untimely passing on Sept. 7, 2018 from an accidental drug overdose. Well, that and the fact that she admitted she really didn’t know him. “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” she told Vogue in July of 2019. She started dating Pete less than a month after her two year romance with Mac ended, saying of the experience, “It was an amazing distraction.”