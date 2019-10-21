Kaia Gerber, 18, Strips Down & Looks Exactly Like Mom Cindy Crawford In Stunning New Selfie

Are we seeing double? Kaia Gerber once again proved just how much she looks like mom Cindy Crawford in a new, sexy selfie.

Hello, gorgeous! Kaia Gerber let fans into her bedroom — well, not literally — with a sultry selfie taken straight from her vanity. The stunning model, 18, posed totally topless at her table for the scandalous pic, only wearing a delicate, gold necklace. But get your mind out of the gutter, because she made sure to cover up by hunching over purposefully and showing off her perfect shoulders. We’re a little jealous, to be honest, of how well she manages to take a mirror selfie without looking like an oversaturated blur from Myspace. Her makeup is impeccable, and her gaze is smoldering.

What many fans noticed is how much it looks like a photo of a young Cindy Crawford. Kaia is her 53-year-old mother’s twin, especially when you look back at photos from her modeling heyday in the early 1990s. While Kaia looks just like her famous mom, that doesn’t mean she’s her carbon copy. Yes, she’s pursuing a successful career in modeling, but she’s forging her own path. “Kaia is not looking to replace her mother, or to be the next Cindy Crawford. Kaia does not want that responsibility and is not looking to follow in her mother’s footsteps either,” a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “With some gentle guidance from her mom and dad, she is plotting her own career and making her own decisions about life.”

Of course, Kaia can’t deny how much she and her mother look alike, and she does channel her iconic looks from time to time. After all, she’s the only person who can pull them off as well. She partied like it was 1992 at her 18th birthday party in September while wearing a leather miniskirt and a very Versace-inspired, strappy bodysuit. It’s a bold look, and also one that pays homage to a nearly identical, scandalous tank Cindy wore to the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards. It was definitely not a coincidence; they have the same, dramatically voluminous hair, too!

Still can’t believe how much Kaia and Cindy look alike, just take a look at the pics above. It’s seriously uncanny, you guys!