Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber Spark Romance Rumors After Fan Spots Them Holding Hands In NYC

A new romance may be brewing between Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber! Fans are going wild over new photos of the pair hanging out in NYC on Labor Day weekend.

Jacob Elordi, 23, and Kaia Gerber, 19, may be summer 2020’s hottest couple after sparking dating rumors on Labor Day Weekend! Fans spotted the pair spending time together in New York City. One person even snapped a photo of the two holding hands, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, and another caught them sitting quite close to one another while taking a break from walking in the heat, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE.

i just saw jacob elordi and kaia gerber on a date in nyc and the beauty those two hold😭 — sabrina stott (@sabrinastott) September 8, 2020

This latest sighting comes just days after the two enjoyed dinner together at Nobu in Malibu on Sept. 2. They were photographed leaving the restaurant separately, but it was enough to get fans buzzing about a potential romance between the stars. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both the actor and model about the status of their relationship.

Jacob was most recently linked to his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. Although they never confirmed a romantic relationship, they were spotted looking quite cozy together on more than one occasion. At one point, he was even photographed giving her a sweet kiss on the top of her head while they were out together at the beginning of 2020! Things seem to have fizzled out at some point after that, though.

Before Zendaya, Jacob dated his co-star from The Kissing Booth, Joey King. The two got together while filming the movie in 2017 and dated for about a year and a half. They remained friendly, though, and even filmed The Kissing Booth 2 after their split. However, in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Joey admitted that it “wasn’t easy” for her to film the sequel after breaking up with Jacob, but they made it work! “I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care so much about is complete,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Kaia briefly dated Pete Davidson, 26, during the fall of 2019, but things ended after just a few months. “She’s very young and I’m f***ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab,” Pete explained in February. “It’s just like — she should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that has issue and s***.”